NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

Ramaphosa signs declaration on African free trade region

Mar 21 2018 15:50
Fin24, AFP and Bloomberg

(iStock)

Related Articles

UK seeks interim customs union with EU to smooth Brexit

US farmers hope NAFTA survives the Trump era

Asian markets reverse losses as Trump agrees talks on free trade deal

US trade deal with South Korea falling short

UK eyes Wall Str access in post-Brexit US trade deal

Globalisation and free trade are not enemies

 

Kigali - South Africa is one of 44 African countries to sign a declaration on establishing a free trade region in Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Kigali Declaration on the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) at the 10th Extraordinary Summit of the Assembly of the African Union in Kigali, Rwanda on Wednesday.  

The Presidency tweeted that the signing of the declaration by Ramaphosa is subject to the conclusion of all outstanding issues that form an integral part of the agreement.

AFP reported that the signing of the agreement establishing a free trade area is seen as vital to the continent's economic development, according to the head of the African Union.

"The agreement establishing the CfTA was signed by 44 countries," said Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the AU commission.

Bloomberg reported earlier that years of talks were expected to culminate in the creation of the almost $3trn African trade bloc.

AFP reported that the creation of a free trade area - billed as the world' s largest - comes after two years of negotiations and is one of the AU's flagship projects for greater African integration.However, the agreement will still have to be ratified at a national level.

"Some countries have reservations and have not finalised their national consultations. But we shall have another summit in Mauritania in July where we expect countries with reservations to also sign," Albert Muchanga, the AU commissioner for trade and industry, told AFP.

Bloomberg reported that President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, which together with South Africa makes up half of Africa’s gross domestic product, canceled his trip to Kigali, saying his government needs more time for input from local businesses before he can sign the pact.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni also called off his travels to neighboring Rwanda, the Nairobi-based East African newspaper reported on Monday, according to Bloomberg.

NEXT ON FIN24X

SARS woes bode ill for good governance

2018-03-21 11:23

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
EXCLUSIVE: Company involved in Gupta VAT payout previously involved in Moyane nephew scandal Moyane threatens Ramaphosa with legal action over suspension READ: Moyane's full letter to Ramaphosa Gordhan plans sweeping changes for SOEs as SARS suspends Moyane Rate decision hinges on Ramaphosa Presidency, tax hikes, inflation - PwC
Investors rush to get in on Steinhoff's KAP share sale #EntrepreneurCorner: Choosing between price, quality and service Mining not for sissies - Ramaphosa Zim land grab disaster serves as stark warning to SA - analyst BOOK REVIEW: Keep your job and hustle your way to an extra income

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: #LISTERIOSIS

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi has announced that processed meat was the source of South Africa’s latest and worst listeriosis outbreak on record.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you downloaded Spotify yet?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...