 SA Revenue Service dismisses top legal officer following disciplinary hearing | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Ferial Haffajee

    Why should SAA employees pay for the sins of Dudu Myeni and Jacob Zuma?

  • The Namibian Link

    Evidence is mounting that VBS Mutual Bank aided another elaborate bank heist north of the border, writes amaBhungane.

  • Warning

    Stokvel members urged to be vigilant over the festive season as criminals ready to strike.

Loading...

SA Revenue Service dismisses top legal officer following disciplinary hearing

58 minutes ago
Jan Cronje


Related Articles

Court holds off issuing Public Protector subpoena forcing SARS to release Zuma's tax information

Mkhwebane to oppose SARS bid to stop her accessing Zuma's tax records

SARS in urgent court bid to block access to Zuma’s tax records – report

 

The SA Revenue Service announced on Friday that is has dismissed Refiloe Mokoena, its Chief Officer: Legal Counsel, following a disciplinary hearing.

The disciplinary hearing was chaired by a senior counsel from the Johannesburg Bar. 

SARS, in a short note, said that it had accepted the chairperson's recommendation of immediate dismissal. Mokoena's services were terminated on Friday. It did not say what she had been accused of. 

News24 reported in 2018 that Mokoena was suspended in relation to VAT refunds claimed by Gupta-affiliated companies, which SARS paid to third parties in contravention of the VAT Act. Mokoena previously served on the board of state-owned arms manufacturer Denel while it was attempting to establish a joint-venture with Gupta owned VR Laser.

- Additional reporting by Jeanette Chabalala

denel  |  vr laser  |  sars  |  gupta  |  refiloe mokoena
NEXT ON FIN24X

Petrol price set to rise in December, but diesel may drop - AA

2019-11-15 12:12

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
How VBS plotters helped kill another bank, this time in Namibia Gordhan: SAA is not too big to fail SAA plays hardball as strike starts 'No chicken, serious beef': Unions blame 'incompetent' SAA execs for airline's woes SAA strike goes ahead, unions say their demands must be met
Ferial Haffajee: Is the business investment strike finally over? Unabridged birth certificates: SA 'own goals' not over despite latest waiver Govt wants ArcelorMittal to sell its Saldanha plant - rather than shut it down Long queues form in Harare as Zimbabwe releases new bank notes, coins Allan Gray was an investment disruptor - and changed many young lives

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you think about private healthcare in SA?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...