SA Revenue Service dismisses top legal officer following disciplinary hearing

The SA Revenue Service announced on Friday that is has dismissed Refiloe Mokoena, its Chief Officer: Legal Counsel, following a disciplinary hearing.

The disciplinary hearing was chaired by a senior counsel from the Johannesburg Bar.

SARS, in a short note, said that it had accepted the chairperson's recommendation of immediate dismissal. Mokoena's services were terminated on Friday. It did not say what she had been accused of.

News24 reported in 2018 that Mokoena was suspended in relation to VAT refunds claimed by Gupta-affiliated companies, which SARS paid to third parties in contravention of the VAT Act. Mokoena previously served on the board of state-owned arms manufacturer Denel while it was attempting to establish a joint-venture with Gupta owned VR Laser.

- Additional reporting by Jeanette Chabalala