 SA Reserve Bank ownership and independence separate issues: Ramaphosa | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

SA Reserve Bank ownership and independence separate issues: Ramaphosa

12 minutes ago
Jan Cronje, Fin24
President Cyril Ramaphosa in conversation with Inv

President Cyril Ramaphosa in conversation with Investec's Stephen Koseff. (Jairus Mmutle/GCIS)

Related Articles

Kganyago: Anchoring inflation at 4.5% will allow flexibility to deal with shocks

Ramaphosa must convince Davos that SA has changed course, say analysts

Stop Reserve Bank nationalisation talk, says BLSA's Bonang Mohale

Reserve Bank mandate is enshrined in the Constitution - Kganyago

 

Questions around the operational independence of the SA Reserve Bank and public ownership of the institution should be kept separate, President Cyril Ramaphosa said at a media briefing at the WEF in Davos on Wednesday. 

Ramaphosa and Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan both said the bank would remain operationally independent in response to questions by reporters. 

“It is important to separate the issues,” said Ramaphosa. “[There is] the issue of the ownership of the central bank, and the issue of its independence”

“Many central banks in the world are owned by the government and owned by the state, and only a few central banks remain under private ownership of some sort,” he said. 

“The governing party has taken a resolution that the central bank should come under public ownership – that is a separate matter, it is being processed.”

Ramaphosa said the government will not seek to interfere with the bank’s independence, saying the Constitution was clear on how independent the bank should be. “We respect that”. 

These views were earlier echoed by Gordhan who spoke about the bank in the absence of Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, who was attending another event on Wednesdays afternoon. 

“The first thing we want to confirm is, as far as government is concerned… the operational independence of the reserve bank is sacrosanct,” said Gordhan. “Nobody will interfere with that”. 

Independence, mandate, ownership 

Questions around the Reserve Bank's independence again surfaced after the ANC, in its recent election manifesto, called for the bank to adopt a more "flexible monetary policy regime", taking into account other objectives such as employment creation and economic growth.

The party previously also called for the bank to be fully nationalised by doing away with its private shareholders. Talk of nationalisation of the bank has been criticised by business leaders. 

Bonang Mohale, the chief executive of Business Leadership South Africa, said over the weekend that the debate around nationalising and changing the mandate of the bank must stop "as it does not send a positive message to markets about the future of the country". 

sarb  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  debt  |  gdp growth  |  investment  |  soes
NEXT ON FIN24X

Ramaphosa says govt will announce measures to stabilise Eskom 'in a few weeks'

2019-01-23 15:52

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ferial Haffajee: Can Ramaphosa manage R1.2trn investment and expropriation without compensation? Higher education funding model is unsustainable - World Bank 'I have never seen anything like this before' - PIC exec on AYO funding World Bank says Eskom simply too big to fail Meet the judge, the ex-Reserve Bank boss and veteran stock-broker overseeing the PIC inquiry
Gordhan denies plans to sell Denel stake to Saudi Arabia Ramaphosa must convince Davos that SA has changed course, say analysts Freebie app for beautiful people is marketing gone wild Mnangagwa: Lesson learnt, a leopard does not change its spots Chinese company pays R618m back to Transnet, more expected

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Should it be mandatory for SA companies to report pay discrepancies between men and women?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...