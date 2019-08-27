 Regulator warns public against firm promising get rich quick scheme | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Asset Forfeiture

    Millions in funds linked to the fugitive Bobroff attorneys has been forfeited to the state.

  • Eskom

    A leaked strategy document has revealed the next steps in a long-awaited restructuring.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

Regulator warns public against firm promising get rich quick scheme

30 minutes ago
Jan Cronje


Related Articles

Scam alert: Deputy finance minister David Masondo is not offering to fund your business

Mozambique indicts 20 people over $2bn hidden-debt scandal

Scam alert: Property sellers warned of 'fake buyers'

 

SA's financial regulator has warned the public to stay away from a firm called African Wealth Share which is promising astronomical returns to investors.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) said African Wealth Share was not authorised to give any financial advice.  

While the site's website states it is affiliated with Wealth Associate Financial Advisors, an authorised financial services provider, there is no connection between the two. 


"Wealth Associate Financial Advisors has confirmed that African Wealth Shares is not affiliated with them. It is the FSCA’s view that African Wealth Shares is conducting unregistered business and providing advisory and intermediary services without the necessary authorisation."

The group's website makes heavy use of testimonials by alleged clients. It states that if R1000 is invested, within just 30 days this will grow to R8000. 

The registrant of the person or group that created the website is domain protected, meaning it is not possibly to see who registered it. 

NEXT ON FIN24X

Treasury worried about NHI funds not being used as planned, MPs hear

2019-08-27 12:44

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Millions in hidden funds linked to fugitive Bobroff attorneys forfeited to the state Country cannot afford NHI, Nedbank economist tells tax indaba Gauteng could be SA's next Day Zero region, agriculture forum hears Moyo wants court to rule Old Mutual board, Manuel in breach of Constitution SA Revenue Service to sign agreement with prosecutors for over 1000 tax cases
Unions will support Eskom unbundling, says Mantashe Traffic information employees unpaid for eight months Steinhoff shares hit new lows even after creditor deal reached IMF rumours may be the scare SA needs Ferial Haffajee: Reading the signs, Eskom’s death spiral is about to speed up

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What's your view on deep sea mining?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...