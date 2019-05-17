 Ramaphosa seeks Health Professions Council probe | Fin24
Ramaphosa seeks Health Professions Council probe

41 minutes ago
Renee Bonorchis, Bloomberg

President Cyril Ramaphosa has referred a probe into the Health Professions Council of South Africa to the state’s Special Investigating Unit.

The SIU is tasked with investigating any alleged unlawful or improper conduct by employees of the HPCSA that has harmed the interests of the public since September 2016, according to the order signed by the president and published in the government gazette on Friday.

It’s alleged that some HPCSA staff may have taken bribes in exchange for medical registrations and board exam passes, the Mail & Guardian reported last month, citing HPCSA ombudsman Munyadziwa Kwinda.

