NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

Oil prices spike after Saudi halts shipments following attack

11 minutes ago


Related Articles

Oil extends gain near $70 as Saudis vow not to oversupply market

Ramaphosa talks soaring oil prices with Saudi King

Emirati prince flees to Qatar, criticises Abu Dhabi - report

Amnesty fears war crimes in UAE-run Yemen prisons

 

Dubai - Oil prices rose to a 10-day high Thursday after Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company announced it was temporarily halting crude shipments through a strategic Red Sea shipping lane after Yemen's Shiite rebels attacked two tankers in the strait the previous day.

Futures for Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, hit $74.83 per barrel before falling back in later day trading to $73.99, up 6 cents.

The spike came after Saudi Aramco, the kingdom's oil giant, said it was stopping all oil shipments through the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, raising supply concerns.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, typically transports its oil from fields clustered in the east of the country around the Arabian Peninsula, then north through the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, and through the Red Sea and Suez Canal before on to Europe through the Mediterranean.

It can bypass the strait by moving oil across the country by pipeline and then loading it on to tankers at the Red Sea port of Yanbu, though at reduced output.

Attacks on Saudi ships

Paul Sheldon, chief geopolitical advisor at S&P Global Platts Analytics, said the Saudi move will likely force tankers on a longer trip around Africa.

"It should boost Med barrels, and could eventually raise Brent and other grades due to the higher requirement for volumes at sea," he said in a statement.

Eastern Gulf nations like Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates don't have that option, however, and it was not immediately clear how they would react to the attack on the Saudi ships.

The Houthis, who are fighting a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognised government, attacked the 2-million-barrel capacity Saudi tankers on Wednesday, causing minimal damage to one.

The United Arab Emirates' minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, said on Twitter the attack showed the need to take back the key port of Hodeida.

"The targeted attack on the Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea confirms the necessity to liberate Hodeida from Houthi militias," said Gargash, whose country is part of the Saudi-led coalition.

"This systematic attack is a terrorist act which shows the nature and aggression of the Houthis."

Saudi Aramco said Thursday there were no injuries or spills and that shutting the route was a precautionary measure.

"In the interest of the safety of ships and their crews and to avoid the risk of oil spill, Saudi Aramco has temporarily halted all oil shipments through Bab El-Mandeb Strait with immediate effect," it said. "The company is carefully assessing the situation and will take further action as prudence demands."

The Bab el-Mandeb strait, which connects the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea is only about 30 kilometres wide between Yemen and Djibouti, leaving ships more vulnerable as they pass through.

Following the attack, the Saudi coalition said the rebels "had almost caused an environmental disaster," according to the state-run al-Ekhbariya TV channel.

Earlier, the rebel-run Al-Masirah TV said their "naval forces have targeted the Saudi Dammam battleship off the western coast."

It later said the "battleship" was targeted using a missile and that the rebels attacked another boat belonging to the coalition.

Associated Press writer David Koenig contributed to this report from Dallas.

* Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO FIN24 NEWSLETTER

Follow Fin24 on Twitter and Facebook. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

saudi aramco  |  yemen  |  saudi arabia
NEXT ON FIN24X

Brics declaration warns of 'unprecedented challenges' to global trade

2018-07-26 21:30

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SARS Inquiry: Nugent warns Makwakwa to 'desist from threatening action' against witnesses OVERVIEW: Vladimir Putin says Mandela's legacy reflected in Brics Here's how long you would have to work to afford an iPhone X WATCH: Made in China - When Trump's tariffs boomerang SA needs more than just China
Trade war or capitalist crisis, again? LONG READ: Trump tries to change the subject as Russia fallout rattles his party When SARS creates its own tax loopholes Wiese: Forensic report will reveal what went wrong at Steinhoff WATCH: Not sure how to track your spending? There's a free app for that

Company Snapshot

#SAVINGSMONTH

Five of SA's top financial brains, including SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago share their best savings habits.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

I am not in a position to save because:

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...