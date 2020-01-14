 No loadshedding is anticipated for Wednesday | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Chris Yelland

    Eskom is not too big to fail – it has already failed. The issue now is how we deal with this.

  • Store Closures

    Massmart has announced that it could shut 34 Dion-Wired and Masscash stores.

  • 'Political Theatre'

    Trade union federation Cosatu has slammed calls to move Eskom to the energy department.

Loading...

No loadshedding is anticipated for Wednesday

48 minutes ago
Eskom logo

(Gianluigi Guercia, AFP)

Related Articles

Hawks confirm investigation into alleged sabotage at Eskom's Tutuka power plant

Eskom's De Ruyter must either toe government’s line or ours - NUM

Drought and mounting debt leaves Zambia and Zimbabwe in the dark

Solly Moeng: SA is looking for love in the wrong places

POWER UPDATE: No load shedding planned on Wednesday as demand drops

Cabinet wasted 'key opportunity' to address energy troubles - Intellidex

 

Eskom does not expect any loadshedding Wednesday.

There is still sufficient capacity available from its emergency reserves to meet Wednesday's forecasted demand, it said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

There was adequate generation capacity to meet Tuesday's demand in electricity, and as a result no loadshedding was implemented.

"We are monitoring the system closely and we will continue to give periodic updates on the status of the power system as things may change at short notice," it said.

The flooding at some of its power stations in Mpumalanga meant that it had challenges with coal handling which resulted in the loss of three generation units overnight on Monday evening.

Some of these units will only be returned to service on Wednesday. As a result, it had to utilise some of its emergency reserves, which include open cycle gas turbines and the pumped storage scheme, to supplement capacity.

By 16:30 on Tuesday afternoon unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 13 625MW, but Eskom said its teams are hard at work to bring these unplanned outages back to service in order to increase available capacity.

"It is important to note that the power system is vulnerable and volatile with an ageing fleet that requires higher levels of maintenance. Getting back to stability will take some time and we request our customers to work with us by reducing their demand while we work on improving the effectiveness of our maintenance," said Eskom.

eskom  |  loadshedding  |  sa economy
NEXT ON FIN24X

Tito slams plan to nationalise Reserve Bank, invites critics to 'burn him at the stake'

2020-01-14 20:08

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Woolworths CEO resigns, Levi Strauss exec to replace him Old Mutual wins appeal against order reinstating axed CEO Peter Moyo From horse riding instructors to pig farmers - Australia wants your skills No, stage 8 load shedding is not imminent - Eskom Massmart says it could shut 34 DionWired and Masscash stores
Infamous 'Silence' bank hackers thought to hit local shores, warns cyber lab The world’s most precious metal leaves everything else in the dust From horse riding instructors to pig farmers - Australia wants your skills OPINION: No one gets rich just by cutting personal spending 'It's political theatre': Cosatu slams calls to move Eskom to energy department

Company Snapshot

Voting Booth

How concerned are you about ransomware attacks?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...