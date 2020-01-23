 No load shedding set for Friday - Eskom | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Solly Moeng

    Give business owners a reason to stay in South Africa.

  • Pravin Gordhan

    The minister says SA is paying more for electricity because of theft at Medupi and Kusile.

  • Keep Flying the Flag

    The ANC says the state must keep a 'restructured' SAA as a national airline.

Loading...

No load shedding set for Friday - Eskom

48 minutes ago
pylons,eskom,electricity

.

Related Articles

Former Eskom chair: Gigaba overruled appointment of white acting CEO in election year

Eskom, Treasury seek renewal of R15bn loan facility

System constrained, slight risk of load shedding on Thursday - Eskom

Gordhan: You are paying 4 times more for electricity because of stealing at Medupi and Kusile

 

There is no load shedding planned for Friday, according to Eskom's power update. 

In a tweet on Thursday evening, the power utility said "the system remains constrained with no load shedding expected tomorrow as there is enough generation capacity including emergency reserves to meet the demand in electricity, which tends to be lower on a Friday".

"Our pumped storage schemes' water levels will be replenished overnight having been extensively used during the day to meet demand."

It said this will be done to ensure that load shedding is avoided.

The system is recovering from the high incidents of unplanned morning outages, it added. 

"We are monitoring the system closely and we will continue to give periodic updates on the status of the power system as things may change at short notice," it said.

- Compiled by Allison Jeftha

eskom  |  load shedding
NEXT ON FIN24X

Pay or we switch off the lights, Eskom warns West Rand power suppliers

2020-01-23 21:58

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Gordhan: You are paying 4 times more for electricity because of stealing at Medupi and Kusile Former Eskom chair: Gigaba overruled appointment of white acting CEO in election year Government struggling to convince banks to loan SAA billions SA cannot dodge a downgrade this year, says Alexander Forbes Motsepe's ARC to become Alexander Forbes' biggest shareholder
EXCLUSIVES | We interview Eskom CEO André de Ruyter: Big changes are coming Load shedding cost SA economy at least R59bn in 2019 - CSIR Stefanutti bleeds nearly 20% as Sanlam disposes shares OPINION: SA's energy crisis has generated lots of ideas. Most are wrong Tobacco industry lobby group to be stubbed out

Company Snapshot

Voting Booth

How concerned are you about ransomware attacks?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...