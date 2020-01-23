No load shedding set for Friday - Eskom

There is no load shedding planned for Friday, according to Eskom's power update.



In a tweet on Thursday evening, the power utility said "the system remains constrained with no load shedding expected tomorrow as there is enough generation capacity including emergency reserves to meet the demand in electricity, which tends to be lower on a Friday".

"Our pumped storage schemes' water levels will be replenished overnight having been extensively used during the day to meet demand."

It said this will be done to ensure that load shedding is avoided.



The system is recovering from the high incidents of unplanned morning outages, it added.

"We are monitoring the system closely and we will continue to give periodic updates on the status of the power system as things may change at short notice," it said.

