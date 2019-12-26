No load shedding planned for Day of Goodwill

Eskom says it does not plan cut power on the Day of Goodwill, due to a decrease in electricity consumption over the holiday period and the return of some generating units to service.

"We however remind customers that, as the system continues to be vulnerable and unpredictable, the possibility of load shedding remains," it said in a status update.





The utility says it will continue to use emergency power resources to supplement capacity if necessary.

Eskom previously said that its technical teams were trying to reduce unplanned breakdowns at power stations throughout South Africa to below 9 500 MW.