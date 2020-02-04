No break in load shedding for peak traffic on Tuesday afternoon - Eskom

Eskom says it will not be suspending load shedding on Tuesday afternoon between 4pm and 6pm during peak traffic.

On Monday, the power utility said that it would aim to interrupt load shedding during peak traffic hours in the morning between 6am and 9am and for two hours in afternoon in a bid to minimise the impact of power cuts on commuters. But it warned this would not always be possible.

In a power update on Tuesday, it said that due to higher than projected electricity demands and a delay in returning some units to service, it could not afford to suspend the cuts on Tuesday afternoon.

Eskom said it was already utilising emergency reserves to supplement its generating capacity. Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11 770 MW at 13:30 on Tuesday afternoon, still above the utility's goal of 9500MW.

Other generating units are currently also offline due to planned maintenance.