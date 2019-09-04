 MPs approve initial stage of bill to stop no-deal Brexit | Fin24
MPs approve initial stage of bill to stop no-deal Brexit

59 minutes ago
Kitty Donaldson, Robert Hutton and Jessica Shankleman, Bloomberg
Brexit flags in the CBD


UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit strategy is in tatters, his ruling Conservative party is disintegrating and he's clinging on to power by a thread.

On Wednesday, members of Parliament are set to push their showdown with the premier over Britain's divorce from the European Union to its climax.

After seizing control over the parliamentary agenda, Johnson's critics will aim to pass a law banning him from taking Britain out of the bloc without a deal on Oct. 31. He has said he'll retaliate by pushing for a snap general election.

MPs are debating a new law to block a no-deal split from the EU, an interim vote passed by 329 to 300.

The government is also set to propose a motion for a general election, with a vote late on Wednesday evening.
    
Germany and Ireland say Brexit a delay is possible.

boris johnson  |  uk  |  brexit  |  world economy
