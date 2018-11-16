Moyane tackles Gupta tax refunds, ‘enmity’ with Gordhan in new affidavit

The "enmity" between Public Enterprises
Minister Gordhan and former SA Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane
is not irrelevant in Moyane's Constitutional Court application to have him
reinstated, Moyane says.
In a replying affidavit in the matter, seen by
Fin24, Moyane states that what he terms "the enmity" with Gordhan is
"coupled with the unanswered allegations of racism and the flagrant
impairment of my dignity".
The replying affidavit comes in response to an
answering affidavit submitted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the first
respondent in the matter.
'Bias'
Moyane reiterates that, in his view, he has made
out a prima facie case of bias towards him by Ramaphosa.
In the replying affidavit Moyane also refers to
allegations made against him regarding VAT refunds as "contrived".
"The allegations were dropped when it was
discovered that the Gupta VAT refunds were implemented not by me but by the
acting commissioner Mark Kingon.
"It also embarrassingly transpired that the
latest Gupta VAT return of some R89m was effected in April 2018, well after my
suspension," states Moyane.
"The VAT issue was not even raised with Mr
Kingon when he appeared before the SARS Commission. Instead, Mr Nugent saw it
fit to heap Mr Kingon with praise even before he could give his
testimony."
'Irrational' conduct
Moyane's ConCourt application was served on September
28 and filed on October 1, 2018. A disciplinary inquiry against him was set
down for hearing on October 4 and 5, before Advocate Azhar Bham.
On October 4, Moyane moved an application for a
postponement or temporary stay of proceedings pending the outcome of his
ConCourt application. Ramphosa is opposing the ConCourt application.
Moyane claims Ramaphosa was acting in an irrational
manner when he decided to "unlawfully" remove him as SARS Commissioner
while the disciplinary inquiry was still "in motion".
More importantly for Moyane, he seeks a ruling that
should measure what he calls "the irrationality" of Ramaphosa's conduct
to fire him.
In his replying affidavit, Moyane quotes Bham as
having said "...from Mr Moyane's perspective, I've got to consider that if
I were to continue with the proceedings now, he may effectively be denied the
right of ventilating the matters he's raised before the Constitutional
Court..."
Moyane continues by saying he is advised "that
a reasonable president, who was in possession of the abovementioned ruling,
ought to have taken such pronouncements into account and could never have come
to the conclusion that the Constitutional Court process can be ignored and the
recommendations of the SARS Commission could be accepted and or implemented
without violating the constitution in several ways".
Moyane maintains that the recommendations made by
the SARS Commission for Ramaphosa to fire him, fell outside its powers and were
"irrational and self-contradictory and unreasonable in the circumstances
and unfair in the constitutional sense and tainted by bias".
"I am entitled to challenge the rulings of
both the SARS Inquiry and the disciplinary inquiry in a court of law and to
exhaust my legal remedies. I am similarly entitled to challenge the decisions
of the president...Only once these rights have been fully and effectively
exercised can it be determined whether or not the president was entitled to
remove me from office," states Moyane.
"In the present case it follows that it would
be in the interests of justice to hear the application. The lawfulness or
otherwise of the removal, far from being moot, is actually dependent upon the
outcome of the Constitutional Court application."
Moyane has also brought an application for interim
relief in the Gauteng High Court pending the finalisation of the ConCourt
application.
* Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO
FIN24 NEWSLETTER