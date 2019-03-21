 Mohale: Many SA women trapped by sugar daddies | Fin24
Mohale: Many SA women trapped by sugar daddies

18 minutes ago
Carin Smith
bonang mohale

Bonang Mohale (Gallo Images)

A lot of women in SA are "trapped because of sugar daddies", Bonang Mohale - CEO of Business Leadership SA - said during an interview with Eusebius McKaiser on Radio 702 on Wednesday.

In Mohale's view, the gender gap in the country should be closed so that women can get equal pay compared to that of men. This, as well as employing more women, would place them in a more financially sound position and prevent them from being influenced by "sugar daddies".

McKaiser, in turn, used the term "toxic masculinity" in reference to the historically dominant position of men in the SA society.

Mohale proposed that men ask what practical things they could do in the workplace so that gender inequality in the country could be addressed.

"Women bring new skills to the work place and men should accept that going forward," said Mohale.

'Women should stay home on Fridays'

He even suggested that women should work from home on Fridays to be with their families.

"Women have to work 10 times harder and have to deal, not with a glass ceiling, but with a concrete block. We have to liberate Africa's women," said Mohale.

As for the country in general, Mohale said there is still a lot of work to be done.

"There is still a lot to be done in trying to transform the country and break with the past. We did not go to war. There was a compromise. That is why Die Stem is part of the national anthem and why Madiba broke bread with Verwoerd's widow," said Mohale.

"Yet, poverty still has a black face."

Land reform

During the interview the issue of land reform without compensation was also raised.

"Why has the government been talking about land expropriation without compensation for nine months when provision for it is already made in the Constitution?" asked Mohale.

In his view, the ANC was just "lazy" to follow up on land reform without compensation despite the Constitution making provision for it.

"In hindsight it seems a lot of leaders rather had the intent to loot and not to improve the quality of life for the majority of people. State capture was deep and wide and ubiquitous," said Mohale.

"State capture was deliberate and purposeful. About R500bn was stolen from Eskom alone and it went to two families. If you only think about what will happen to your wealth, then you are not a true leader."

* Listen to the full interview here.

