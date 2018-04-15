NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
In partnership with
Loading...

Minister appoints interim IDT board despite legal threat

Apr 15 2018 07:24
Lesetja Malope
-

Thulas Nxesi. (GCIS)

Related Articles

Axed IDT trustees threaten court action

Nxesi wields the axe at IDT board

IDT CEO faces charges

EXCLUSIVE: PetroSA said to be on verge of promoting previously suspended officials

SOE clean-up continues with Prasa board changes

 

Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi has removed the six board trustees from the Independent Development Trust (IDT) who threatened to take him to court, and has appointed a new interim board.

The six, chairperson Nhlanhla Ngubane and his deputy Vukosi Baloyi, both of whom were appointed by Nxesi’s predecessor Nkosinathi Nhleko, as well as Alex Zitha, Siyaduma Biniza, Cynthia Zulu-Kabanyane and Lulama Zitha, who were initially appointed by him in his first stint at the department, recently threatened to take Nxesi to court if he removed them from the board.

However, despite the legal threat, Nxesi called their bluff and appointed a new interim board of trustees, which announced itself through an internal memo at the IDT on Thursday.

In the internal communiqué, which was circulated by the interim board’s chairperson, Tlhotse Motswaledi, announced the rest of the trustees – Mandisa Fatyela Lindie, Octavia Matloa, Morris Mthombeni and Nomvula Rakolote.

Motswaledi and Matloa were the only members retained from the old board.

The existence of the document, which City Press has in its possession, was confirmed by spokesperson Lesego Mashigo. It also stated that Treasury’s moratorium on filling posts would remain in place.

The memo announced the immediate decision to extend the acting appointments of CEO Yvonne Mbane and chief financial officer Hannellie Kruger until the positions were filled permanently.

City Press understands that Mbane had initially wanted to jump ship in exchange for a hefty payout, but made an about-turn.

* SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

NDP progressing well despite high inequality

2018-04-15 06:00

 
 
 

Read Fin24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Two partners resign from KPMG over VBS bank audit Zimbabwe announces privatisation of ailing state firms Survé tried to score PIC billions Gupta execs in ‘turf war’ with rescuers The top 3 industries competing for employees
Investment: Here are the top-selling SA artists Trump's trade war: What does it mean for the rand? Everything consumers need to know about the new financial regulators Investment trends of SA's super-rich Why you should stay calm when markets get volatile

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: #LAND REFORM

Parliament's resolution to amend the Constitution and allow expropriation without compensation has unleashed a storm of gigantic proportions.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Would you buy the Blackberry KEYOne?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...