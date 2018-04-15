Minister appoints interim IDT board despite legal threat

Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi has removed the six board trustees from the Independent Development Trust (IDT) who threatened to take him to court, and has appointed a new interim board.

The six, chairperson Nhlanhla Ngubane and his deputy Vukosi Baloyi, both of whom were appointed by Nxesi’s predecessor Nkosinathi Nhleko, as well as Alex Zitha, Siyaduma Biniza, Cynthia Zulu-Kabanyane and Lulama Zitha, who were initially appointed by him in his first stint at the department, recently threatened to take Nxesi to court if he removed them from the board.

However, despite the legal threat, Nxesi called their bluff and appointed a new interim board of trustees, which announced itself through an internal memo at the IDT on Thursday.

In the internal communiqué, which was circulated by the interim board’s chairperson, Tlhotse Motswaledi, announced the rest of the trustees – Mandisa Fatyela Lindie, Octavia Matloa, Morris Mthombeni and Nomvula Rakolote.

Motswaledi and Matloa were the only members retained from the old board.

The existence of the document, which City Press has in its possession, was confirmed by spokesperson Lesego Mashigo. It also stated that Treasury’s moratorium on filling posts would remain in place.

The memo announced the immediate decision to extend the acting appointments of CEO Yvonne Mbane and chief financial officer Hannellie Kruger until the positions were filled permanently.

City Press understands that Mbane had initially wanted to jump ship in exchange for a hefty payout, but made an about-turn.