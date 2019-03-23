Meet the SABC's 8 newest board members - if Ramaphosa approves

The eight candidates who cracked the nod in Parliament to join the South African Broadcasting Corporation's board are just one step away from having their membership made official.

The National Assembly on Tuesday approved a report by the portfolio committee on communications, after it interviewed 24 candidates to fill eight vacancies at the board of the public service broadcaster.

The report and the names of the final eight candidates will now be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for consideration and appointment.

Here is the final list:

Jasmina Patel

Jasmina Patel was the first candidate that the committee interviewed. Patel’s experience includes a stint as chief audit officer at University of Limpopo and extensive auditing at PwC.

When Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile van Damme expressed uncertainty at whether she would be able to stand up to political pressure, Patel spoke at length about her history as an auditor, saying she has withstood interference and intimidation while doing her job before.

Mary Papayya

Mary Papayya is a media veteran and a member of the South African National Editors Forum council.

Her past work experience includes serving as executive Director of Papayya Media, official KZN Ground Partner for the University of Witwatersrand and Wits Commercial Enterprise and Wits Business School Partner.

She has also worked for East Coast Radio, Tiso Blackstar (formally known as Times Media Group) and the World Association of Newspapers.

Adv. Motshedi Benjamin Lekalakala

Motshedi Lekalakala has served as Secretary to the Municipal Council at the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality.

During his interview, Economic Freedom Fighters MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Van Damme quizzed him about his role in millions lost in the procurement of computers while he served in a public office.

Lekalakala cited related documents in the matter, insisting that he hid nothing.

Mamoduphi Mohlala-Mulaudzi

Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi spent a fair amount of her interview selling her resumé, as well as facing questions regarding past controversies and boardroom battles.

She spoke of her extensive experience working in communications, including in the Department of Communications, at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, and on Telkom's initial public offering.

She also noted experience with the pension’s adjudicator under former finance minister Trevor Manuel and at the Estate Agency Affairs board.

Asked to explain her labour disputes with former bosses like former communications minister Siphiwe Nyanda and former president Jacob Zuma, by extension, Mohlala-Mulaudzi maintained that she was not a trouble maker and only fought with those who tried to pressurise her into acting against her principles.

Bernedette Muthien

Bernedette Muthien served on the Council of Iziko Museums’ Special Committee on Human Remains as well as on the board of directors of Shonaquip disability support services.

Her work experience in areas of national identity, conservation or heritage and inclusion of persons living with disabilities fit neatly with the mandate of the SABC as a public service broadcaster.

Dr Marcia Socikwa

Marcia Socikwa is currently vice principal of operations and facilities at the University of South Africa.

She spent much of her interview dismissing allegations Van Damme brought up that she hired transport minister Blade Nzimande’s son out of nepotism.

Socikwa said Nzimande's son was not appointed as an auditor at Unisa because his father was a minister.

She said she did not know he was related to Nzimande and that he was seconded because Unisa was desperate for an expert in print production audit from EY.

Prof. Sathsivan Cooper

Sathsivan Cooper has worked as Vice Chancellor and principal at the University of Durban-Westville, executive director at The Family Institute and national director at the Institute for Multi-Party Democracy.

Cooper has held board memberships at the Pan-African Psychology Union as Founding President, on the national task team on Correctional Services, and the on Ministerial Committee on Health Research Ethics.

David Maimela

David Maimela has served as deputy director at the office of the Gauteng Premier for policy and governance.

He was also a researcher at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.

He has served in the South African Student’s Congress at the Tshwane University of Technology, as well as at the Gauteng Youth Commission as a manager.