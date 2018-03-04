NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
In partnership with
Loading...

Medical claims against the state skyrocket

Mar 04 2018 06:00
-

(iStock)

Related Articles

Fraud costs private healthcare R22bn - SIU

REVEALED: SA's biggest medical schemes

Five of the highest and lowest medical scheme increases for 2018

 

The enormous escalation of medical negligence claims against state hospitals will probably see payouts of up to R1.5 billion at the end this financial year.

There has been a boom in claims against provincial health departments since 2012.

In 2010, successful negligence claims cost the state R100 million and R1.3 billion last year.

According to data from National Treasury covering the first three quarters of the financial year ending this month, payouts have escalated further.

Between March and November last year, the state settled claims worth R1.1 billion.

A simple extrapolation leads to an estimate of R1.5 billion for the full year – a fifteen-fold increase since 2010.

These are just the claims that succeeded.

In last month’s budget review, Treasury warned about the mounting contingent liability of both valid and invalid claims that have not been resolved.

Treasury argued that a large amount of the liability represents frivolous claims.

This potential liability nonetheless rocketed from R7 billion in 2012 to R56.3 billion last year.

The claims against the state are not growing in isolation, with an increasingly active community of medical malpractice lawyers also targeting private practitioners.

“Our data indicates that over the six-year period from 2011 to 2016, there was a 35% increase in the number of claims being made against healthcare professionals in South Africa,” said Graham Howarth, head of medical services Africa at the Medical Protection Society (MPS).

The real change has been with high-value claims, he added.

“MPS has seen an increase of 121% in medical and dental claims valued at over R1 million.”

* SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

medical costs  |  health  |  claims
NEXT ON FIN24X

'Why the VAT rate will never be reduced'

2018-03-04 15:04

 
 
 

Read Fin24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Expropriation could cause widespread bankruptcy - banker SARS is allowed to take money from your account Robots could cut 3 000 jobs at Nedbank Allegations push Black Business Council to the brink Trade minister’s liquor bill puts 1 500 jobs at risk
Move towards land expropriation could have unintended results, warn farm bodies Myeni apologises by SMS for no show at Eskom Inquiry Three truths for gearing up to the fourth industrial revolution The fight against the VAT hike is on Secondhand smartphone market takes off, but far from green

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think land expropriation without compensation is economically viable?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...