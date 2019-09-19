Mboweni postpones mini budget

Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni will this year present his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on October 30, about a week later than is the norm.

National Treasury and the chairperson of the Parliament's standing committee on finance, Joseph Maswanganyi, confirmed the date to Fin24 on Thursday. They did not say why the date had been chosen.

The likely reason is that either President Cyril Ramaphosa or the minister of finance could be in Parliament in the week prior when the mini budget address is usually delivered.