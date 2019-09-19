 Mboweni postpones mini budget | Fin24
    Sasol may be planning to sell its South African coal-mining operations.

  • National Carrier

    Fixing SAA means overcoming an 'organised crime syndicate', says ex-prosecutions boss Vusi Pikoli.

Mboweni postpones mini budget

56 minutes ago
Jan Cronje and Marelise van der Merwe
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni during a media brief

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni during a media briefing after his first mid-term budget speech at Parliament on October 24, 2018 in Cape Town (Gallo Images / Times Live / Esa Alexander)

Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni will this year present his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on October 30, about a week later than is the norm. 

National Treasury and the chairperson of the Parliament's standing committee on finance, Joseph Maswanganyi, confirmed the date to Fin24 on Thursday. They did not say why the date had been chosen.

The likely reason is that either President Cyril Ramaphosa or the minister of finance could be in Parliament in the week prior when the mini budget address is usually delivered.

tito mboweni  |  mini budget
As Eskom asks Interpol for help, leaks shed light on how Gupta-linked firm may have moved millions

2019-09-19 12:28

 
 
 
 
