 Market underestimates 'noise and tension' over land expropriation - analyst | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Going down

    ‘Massive’ fuel price drop on the cards for December - AA

  • Good neighbours

    Zimbabwe must be supported, Ramaphosa has told a meeting of EU leaders

  • Postbank

    The state bank in the making has singled out customers at the bottom of the pyramid

Loading...

Market underestimates 'noise and tension' over land expropriation - analyst

Nov 16 2018 21:00
Carin Smith
Land reform (Photo: iStock)

Land reform (Photo: iStock)

Related Articles

Cool heads, please: BUSA's Sipho Pityana on land expropriation

Banking association urges protection of property rights in expropriation move

Agri SA says adoption of resolution on land expropriation will damage economy

Land expropriation: What's the state of play?

WATCH: South Africa's white farmers seek role in land reform as economic pressure grows

Namibia to consider land expropriation, says president

 

The market underestimates the amount of "noise and tension" likely to follow the Joint Constitutional Review Committee's recommendation that the Constitution be explicitly changed to allow for expropriation without compensation.

This is according to Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex.

He believes it is impossible that any such Constitutional change could be completed before the national elections next year.

"Now begins a complex interplay of politics, policy and practicalities between Parliament, government and the executive, the political parties, interested parties and the courts.

"We expect a significant amount of noise from the EFF and ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) – more so if the courts do interdict the process," says Montalto.

Market 'took it well'

"The market in the end took the announcement of the Parliamentary CRC very well. This was thanks to some more general risk for emerging markets, and lower oil prices."

According to Montalto, markets ultimately understood that this is a long and complex process and that what occurred at the CRC was only an inevitable small stepping stone.

Montalto advises investors to consider that "the most negative parts" of expropriation without compensation may end up being linked to the expropriation bill and not amendments to Section 25 of the Constitution.

READ: Cool heads, please: BUSA's Sipho Pityana on land expropriation

"A 'law of general application' is required to enact a Section 25 change for expropriation without compensation.

"Yet the government is attempting to progress this before the elections. A new expropriations bill will be placed for public comment in December and laid before the National Assembly, we believe late in the first quarter of 2019.

"However, this cannot meaningfully progress without a change to Section 25, which it would have to reference," said Montalto.

"Proceeding with an expropriation bill that puts expropriation without compensation into law before a Section 25 amendment would show that changing the Constitution was irrelevant. We and many others have argued that the existing Constitution already allows for it and so it doesn't make political sense. It would also open the process to legal challenge."

Progress before elections

Intellidex believes the ANC and EFF will not be risk averse on procedural or legal matters and will try to push on as much as possible to show as much progress as possible before the elections.

"We expect a toxic mix of political speed pressure as well as legal action to raise tensions in the first quarter of 2019. These will include racial tensions," says Montalto.

"We think that, while the market is right to expect no passing of the Constitutional amendment - the 'big' vote - before the elections, it is underestimating the noise and political pressure for speed in the first quarter of 2019."

Overall, Intellidex sees the expropriation issue as a rand volatility risk more than a "set piece" rand trend-weakening driver.

"Overall the process from here is going to be incredibly complex and provide no clarity for the market and investors until well after the election," concludes Montalto.

"The 'Ramaphosa debate' on land reform is happy to go through this very high-risk process which risks dampening growth – because it believes it is unlikely to ever pass final muster in the courts – in our view."

In other reaction to the CRC decision, Business Unity South Africa President Sipho Pityana has called for "cool heads and pragmatism" in any changes that may follow the CRC's decision, while Agri SA has slammed it, saying it will cause "large scale damage to the SA economy". The Banking Association of SA has urged government to protect property rights.

* Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO FIN24 NEWSLETTER

Follow Fin24 on Twitter and Facebook. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Brexit means EU needs bank champions, German regulator says

2018-11-16 20:17

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Top Eskom executive resigns hours after suspension ‘Massive’ fuel price drop on the cards for December - AA Eskom suspends executive for the group capital division with immediate effect Ferial Haffajee: Can Adrian Gore disrupt the banks this time? Cool heads, please: BUSA's Sipho Pityana on land expropriation
Hogan Lovells did not act unprofessionally in Makwakwa report, Law Society finds Ramaphosa's Investment Conference may lead to 165 000 jobs - PwC report More than 500 jobs on the line as Standard Bank restructures IT division Facebook says any return to China would preserve free expression Load shedding: Eskom's coal crisis in a nutshell

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Would you switch to a bank that rewarded you for 'good' financial behaviour?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...