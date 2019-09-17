'Make history': SA Mint wants your designs for a new R2 coin

The South African Mint has put out a call for people to submit designs for a new R2 coin which depicts one of South Africa's bill of rights.

This follows a SA25 coin series in 2019 which commemorated 25 years of SA's constitutional democracy. The SA Mint, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the SA Reserve Bank, manufactures legal tender coins, as well as commemorative and rare collectible coins.

The SA Mint this year released several R2 coins depicting human rights including – children's rights, the right to education, environmental rights, freedom of movement and freedom of religion. Each coin was designed by a different artist. The SA Mint also released a limited edition R5 coin depicting democracy, with a row of people getting ready to cast their vote.

These coins were exhibited at the LATITUDES Art Fair in Sandton last week.

The success of the previous campaign has led the SA Mint to make a call for new coin designs, which will be released in 2020.

Designers can choose from the remaining 22 items on the bill of rights – those which did not form part of the 2019 coin range.

Designers can enter between September 12, 2019 and October 31, 2019. The winning designs will be announced on November 30.

"The winner will receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enter the annals of history, by having their art on a legal tender coin, along with various publicity opportunities to promote their art," the SA Mint said in a statement.

"This is an equal opportunity competition for members of the public, professional artists and designers alike," said Gerda Janse van Vuuren, acting managing director of the SA Mint.

"It's not an average competition, it is an invitation to make history."