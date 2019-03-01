 Load shedding risk high for Friday, rest of weekend, says Eskom | Fin24
Load shedding risk high for Friday, rest of weekend, says Eskom

Mar 01 2019 09:47
Fin24
There is an increased risk of rotational load shedding today, as Eskom tries to conserve water and diesel to prevent further power cuts in the week ahead, the power utility said on Friday morning.

"The load shedding risk remains high for today and will continue over the weekend as there is a need to replenish emergency reserves (water and diesel) to limit the possibility of load shedding during the following week," Eskom said in a statement.

"While the risk remains high, Eskom will only implement load shedding if absolutely necessary."

electricity  |  eskom  |  load shedding
