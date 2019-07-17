Fin24 team
LIVE: I've been reported to law enforcement on 'trumped up' charges - Matjila
2019-07-17 09:23
Ex-PIC boss Dan Matjila is expected to testify about the PIC's links to VBS Mutual Bank and other investments.
When asked about the SA Home Loans request for R10bn - Matjila says there has always been a problem with SA Home Loans.
Unions the PIC met with were unhappy with SA Home Loans products and were sceptical - they have said they do not want anSA Home Loans "type" solution.
The unions want a government-led housing solution for members of the GEPF, which is why the government employees housing scheme was started. This is how the matter came to the PIC to spearhead the solution for GEPF members.
"There has been noise around this thing, unhappiness with SA Home Loans."
Matjila says when Maponya requested fees it caused tension in the company.
Matjila says the most important learning is how the PIC corresponds with companies when it comes to material matters - suggests keeping records of meetings.
Matjila says retrospectively the PIC was probably ambitious on the "jockey" it was backing for a housing financing solution for the GEPF. "We obviously did not have the right person to back."
Governance should also be looked at.
SA Home Loans has done well - and proves probably the PIC should focus on more established organisations to deliver on this kind of products.
Matjila said it is unfortunate that these developments harmed the very ambition of trying to drive black entrepreneurship and supporting transformation. But the idea should not be dumped- it is important. Perhaps there should be checks and balances to ensure the right entrepreneurs are supported.
Matjila said there are heresay allegations that Matjila greed to the payment of fees to Maponya, in relation to the second line of credit to SA Home Loans.
"I categorically deny that I had discussed or agree to an origination fee to anyone or payable to any person in relation to SA Home Loans application for a second line of credit.
"I am very upset that I have been reported to law enforcement agencies on trumped up charges."
Matjila was prepared to present the proposal to the standing committee of finance, but he was removed from the PIC before this could happen.
Matjila said to SA Home Loans that the R10bn loan could not be granted until the housing finance product mandated by Parliament had been finalised.
Matjila says he led the effort to create this product for members of the GEPF.
At the time a new PIC bill was being debated by parliament's standing committee of finance.
The PIC and other bodies and groups were invited to make presentations to Parliament.
The unions demanded a housing finance arrangement for GEPF members.
The PIC was tasked to design a housing finance product for GEPF members.
Matjila says ultimately MMI was not paid a fee - the matter is subject to litigation.
The PIC then received an application of a second line of credit by SA Home Loans for R10bn in late 2017.
The letter was circulated among SA Home Loans shareholders, including Standard bank.
Standard Bank then arranged to meet with the PIC in May 2016 to discuss the matter.
In the meeting it was revealed that it is wrong for SA Home Loans to pay MMI any fee as there was no contract between them
And even if work was done- such work did not justify a R45m fee.
SA Home Loans circulated a letter ceding the fee to MMI, provided that SA Home Loans payback the fee to PIC
Despite SA Home Loans willingness to pay MMI, it could not pay MMI outright as it would impact negatively on its equity and would unlikely be approved by shareholders.
It could not pay MMI out of the R9bn loan.
various payment structures were explored, and the PIC would cede its right to payment of fees in terms of the Master Loan, on condition that the SA Home Loans would pay back the PIC at a later point.
The fee was a hefty R45m and SA Home Loans would need to get
sufficient board support – with a board resolution approving the payment.
Maponya wanted to get paid from the PIC, sending text messages for payment.
Matjila informed him the PIC was not obligated to pay MMI- as SA Home Loans had agreed to settle fees from MMI.
Matjila said he wanted to understand the relationship between MMI and SA Home Loans before the transaction was approved.
The PIC was acting as an agent for the GEPF for the transaction, the commission learns.
SA Home Loans approached the PIC seeking a loan of R9bn.
Matjila said he viewed the application as a joint plan of a SA Home Loans and MMI partnership.
The PIC was never part of the discussion between MMI and SA Home Loans in defining the roles of the subsidiaries.
This part of the conclusion was concluded in June 2014.
Matjila says the proposal wanted the full 50% of JP Morgan shareholding in SA Home Loans to be completely funded by the PIC.
The transaction did not agree to this- the PIC wanted to take its own position into SA Home Loans.
Then the PIC decided to give a loan to a subsidiary of MMI to finance its purchase of 25% of JP Morgan's shareholding with the PIC holding remaining 25%.
In early 2013, Maponya introduced SA Home Loans and Afgri regarding investment opportunities.
Matjila advised him to talk directly to SA Home Loans and J Morgan and if he got exclusivity on the sale of shares from JP Morgan then the PIC would support.
He also requested an investment memorandum- in line with the PIC's investment process.
Matjila referred the proposal to the investment team.
In early 2011- Matjila met with Mr Kholofelo Maponya, a young black entrepreneur with a controlling interest in Maponya Investment Holdings.
He wanted the PIC to be strategic funder of the investment company.
Matjila said Maphonya could not exclusively fund the company but could co-finance it
Another meeting was held in November 2013.
JP Morgan and Standard Bank's Sim Tshabalala was at the meeting.
There were no plans for transformation in the proposal, says Matjila.
The PIC could not allow this and could not take the proposal further until they came up with a proposal better aligned to the transformation agenda of the PIC.
At the time Matjila was chief investment officer.
JP Morgan met with Elias Masilela, the then CEO about the SA Home Loans proposal.
Matjila was not at the meeting, but he had seen the proposal to the PIC.
Matjila says Coulter presented an opportunity to invest in SA Home Loans.
JP Morgan was exciting the country due to tighter regulations on banks.
The inquiry starts.
Matjila says he met John Coulter, of JP Morgan SA in March 2012, to discuss a possible partnership between JP Morgan and the PIC in the JP Morgan SME fund.
No one could detect Steinhoff irregularities – Matjila
Dan Matjila, former chief executive of the Public Investment Corporation, has said the asset manager was concerned with governance at Steinhoff, but no prudent investor would be able to pick up irregularities at the retail group.
Matjila gave evidence before the PIC commission of inquiry on Tuesday. The commission, chaired by Justice Lex Mpati, is investigating allegations of wrongdoing at the PIC, which oversees R2trn in state funds.
Before the collapse of the Steinhoff share price in late 2017, related to accounting irregularities, the PIC had increased its shareholding in the retail group.
Board representation 'critical'
Matjila told the commission the PIC was concerned with governance at the retailer but could not influence any changes without being represented on the board. This led to the PIC acquiring 3.5% of shares that would give the PIC special voting rights. The PIC was ultimately represented on the Steinhoff board by Jayendra Naidoo.
The inquiry resumes at 09:30.
Former PIC boss Dan Matjila is expected to testify about VBS Mutual Bank among other investments.
Matjila was previously cross-examined on Steinhoff, Tosaco and S&S Refinery linked to former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene's son.