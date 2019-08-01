Jan Cronje and Fin24
LIVE: Ramaphosa and Mkhwebane go head to head over Gordhan
2019-08-01 09:54
The public protector is opposing the president's request to delay implementing remedial action against Minister Pravin Gordhan over a pension payout to the former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay in 2010.
Maenetje argues that in the case heard on Monday before judge Potterill, the legal team of the public protector had argued that if the president had submitted an action plan for how he proposes to go about taking remedial action against Gordhan - including the fact that he would await the outcome of the review application - and if the public protector endorsed it, the president would have complied with the remedial action.
Maenetje no states that, in the case on Thursday, the president did exactly this yet the public protector is still opposing.
He adds that, according to the public protector's own arguments, what the president has done is in line with the law.
Maenetje now refers to Monday's ruling, and reads a paragraph into the record:
"The suspension of the order of the PP does not weaken her office; as she herself has set out suspension of her orders are granted pending review. Much criticism was levelled at the President in not supporting the PP as is required from him in terms of the Constitution. The President cannot be criticised for awaiting a court's decision on suspension of the remedial orders before acting. "
Maenetje, for the president, returns to the point that the president can choose the time when to take action against Gordhan.
He reiterates that the president is entitled to await the findings of the court when judgment is delivered in Gordhan's review application.
He notes that on Monday the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that Mkhwebane's remedial action against Gordhan in the so-called SARS 'rogue unit' report be suspended, pending the outcome of the minister's review application in that case.
Maenetje says the wording of the remedial action to be taken by Ramaphosa is unambiguous, and he says the president has complied with it.
He notes the public protector did not impose a timeline on the president or say what form the action must take.
He continues to say that the president has provided Mkhwebane with an implementation plan as asked for.
He says the "subjective views" of the public protector or the EFF cannot change the meaning of the remedial action.
Maenetje says there is clearly a dispute that the court has to resolve.
He says the wording of the remedial action is key.
Dali Mpofu, representing Mkhwebane, calls this "ambush litigation" notes that the evidence was not in affidavits.
Maenetje says that, in the normal course of events, the public protector does not oppose stays of remedial action pending review applications.
He hands out documents that he says detail other cases where Mkhwevane has not opposed putting remedial action on hold.
Maenetje says the president has complied with the law.
Maenetje says the public protector did not fix a time or form for the disciplinary action to be taken by the president against Gordhan.
He says the president has confirmed to Mkhwebane that he has taken note of her findings and presented her with an implementation plan.
The essence of the plan, says Maenetje, was that Ramaphosa would wait for the outcome of the review application by Gordhan.
Adv Hamilton Maenetje, for president Ramaphosa, says the president's application seeks two forms of relief.
The first is that the president has so far complied with the remedial action taken by the public protector.
The second form of relief is alternative interim relief, that in the event the court finds the president has not complied with Mkhwebane's remedial action - that he asks for a stay of his obligation to implement the action, pending minister Gordhan's review application.
The proceedings have started.
The EFF is applying to join Thursday's proceedings. EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is in court.
Adv Hamilton Maenetje is representing the president.
Advocate Dali Mpofu is representing Mkhwebane, while Advocate Michelle Le Roux is appearing for Gordhan.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane will square off in court on Thursday over whether he is obliged to act on her instruction to take action against Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan over an early retirement payout to former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.
Mkhwebane will oppose the president’s application for an interdict in the Palace of Justice in Pretoria.
The matter relates to the report issued by the Public Protector in late May, which found that Gordhan was not authorised to approve the early retirement with full benefits of Pillay in 2010. Gordhan was finance minister at the time.
After early retirement was granted, SARS re-appointed Pillay in the same position on a fixed-term contract.