 LIVE | Ramaphosa vs. Mkhwebane: Court to rule on Gordhan remedial action | Fin24
    Low water levels in the Zambezi River have led to rolling power cuts in Zimbabwe.

  • Indebted

    Struggling power utility Eskom wants the SA govt to take over the majority of its R440bn debt.

LIVE | Ramaphosa vs. Mkhwebane: Court to rule on Gordhan remedial action

2019-08-08 09:47

Tehillah Niselow and Jan Cronje

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is set rule on an urgent application brought by President Cyril Ramaphosa against the public protector.

President Cyril Ramaphosa
Last Updated at 10:48
10:48

The judge notes that Gordhan launched a review application of Mkhwebane's findings just days after she published her report. 

She then reads the letter that Ramaphosa wrote to the public protector in the wake of Gordhan's application. 
10:43
10:39

She is starting by sketching out the background of the application, noting that Ramaphosa's application is being opposed by the PP and the EFF. 

She says all sides agree that the matter is urgent. 
10:38
Judge Letty Molopa-Sethosa has started handing down her ruling. 
10:33
The judge has just walked in. 
10:33

After the Constitutional Couty upheld the personal cost order against her, an organisation called Democracy in Action started raising funds to help her pick up the hefty tab.

It is also making use of crowdfunding platform Thundafund to spread its message.

In its statement on Thundafund, the organisation says the ConCourt's ruling is "unfortunate" and sets the wrong precedent for Mkhwebane, other Chapter 9 institutions and Mkhwebane's successors.

"This (the ruling) means that they will not be able to do their job without fear anymore."

Responding to queries about the crowdfunding effort to help the Public Protector, her spokesperosn Oupa Segalwe told Fin24 that the organisation had acted on its "own initiative".

Mkhwebane is seeking advice from her legal team "on the propriety" of accepting the donation from Democracy in Action, he added.
10:30

The Constitutional Court, meanwhile, in July upheld a personal cost order against Mkhwebane, saying she had put forward a "number of falsehoods". 

The court agreed with the North Gauteng High Court that her entire Absa/Bankorp investigation was flawed, and that she was not honest during her investigation. 

While it’s not clear how much money she will have to pay, legal experts say it is likely to run into hundreds and thousands of rands.
10:26

The court is still waiting for the judge to arrive. 

The public protector has been involved in a number of recent court actions related to her findings. While she has come under scrutiny for repeatedly investigating Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan, Mkhwebane has said she acts without fear or favour. 

Earlier in August Fin24's Ferial Haffajee wrote about her latest investigation, into whether whether or not SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter has the requisite qualifications for his role. 

 
10:12

The ruling has not yet commenced. 

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is in court to hear what Judge Letty Molopa-Sethosa has to say.

The EFF last week joined the public protector in arguing against Ramaphosa's application. 
10:00
Judge Letty Molopa-Sethosa is expected to start delivering her ruling at 10:00 on Thursday. 
09:48
Arguments were heard last week. 
09:48
Ramaphosa brought the urgent application last week Thursday, asking the court to either rule that he has complied with the remedial action ordered by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, or that the remedial action be put on hold pending the outcome of Gordhan's review application. 
09:48

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria will on Thursday rule on the urgent application brought by President Cyril Ramaphosa against the public protector in the matter relating to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and former deputy tax boss Ivan Pillay.
