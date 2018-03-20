Khulekani Magubane
LIVE: Capitec CEO defends bank at Parliament
2018-03-20 09:21
Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie has told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance that much of the South African financial services market is better off for the arrival of Capitec.
Capitec CEO casts shade over short seller Viceroy
Cape Town – Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance that much of the South African financial services market was better off for the arrival of Capitec.
He also said the bank provided credit to clients responsibly.
Fourie questioned the structure of Viceroy Research as an institution, in the bank's defence against the organisation’s report which hints at Capitec cooking its books, as well as other companies such as Steinhoff.
Fourie told the committee that it only granted credit through a model based on client behaviour, affordability and revenue source.
He maintained that the South African unsecured market was still very young but that banking in the country was generally well regulated.
“Credit is only provided to formally employed, salaried individuals. The system centrally controls the credit granting model and the model is dynamic and easily updated with economic variables,” Fourie said.
He put paid to the fact that key individuals at Viceroy Research were two Australian citizens (Aidan Law and Gabriel Bernarde) and a British citizen (Fraser Perring). He said the group was linked to at least three hedge funds and had no known or disclosed regulators.
Capitec said it was already sufficiently regulated by at least seven state and sector organisations, including the SA Reserve Bank, the Financial Services Board, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Financial Intelligence Centre.
In contrast, Capitec said, Viceroy was not regulated, did not have its structure disclosed and was not audited. The bank said Viceroy Research engaged in among others shorting the stock of a company before issuing a report on it and insisting on independent investigation.
Gordhan plans sweeping changes at SOEs as SARS suspends Moyane
Meanwhile Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is planning sweeping changes for troubled state-owned enterprises as he tackles their many management and financial failings.
"Every day, as we do the right things, and there’ll be more of that
coming in the next three to four weeks, that will signal our intent,”
Gordhan told Bloomberg in an interview. "I think we’re on the edge of a transition."
He said that "virtually every entity that we are supervising, or are responsible
for, is going to have changes as far as the board is concerned".
"If you take out
some of the negativity and some of the negative people, immediately your
operations at that entity change. Your revenue changes, therefore your
financial situation begins to actually improve. And then your financial
credibility changes as well, so your ability to borrow changes," Gordhan said.
The new head of SARS, Mark Kingon.
(Photo: Bethesda Outreach)
Inside the portfolio committee on finance.
(Photo: Khulekani Magubane, Fin24)
Breather for SARS amid Moyane's suspension
Cape Town – Chairman of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance Yunus Carrim has proposed that its meeting with acting SARS commissioner Mark Kingon be deferred to the first two weeks of Parliament after the legislature's constituency recess.
Carrim told the committee members that he has already contacted Kingon about this request. This comes the morning after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed commission Tom Moyane on suspension on Monday evening.
Carrim said the decision to place Moyane on suspension and appoint Kingon as a temporary replacement would inevitably change the plans of the standing committee. He said he wanted to give the committee and Kingon a fair opportunity to prepare for a productive meeting.
“Should we consider calling off this afternoon’s meeting? [The] commissioner is now suspended. This morning from 05:30 I got SMSes. Unfortunately I was dictating a letter and there is nothing phenomenally new to say. If we agree, I could draft a statement.
"Mr Kingon has been around and has been at meetings although he does not speak much,” Carrim said.
Carrim said he contacted Kingon upon finding out that he would replace Moyane at SARS in an acting capacity and asked him about his willingness and availability to meet the committee. He said Kingon’s response was possible and that he was eager to meet the committee soon.
“He has contacted me to say that he will cooperate with the committee and said he would like to meet us as soon as possible. But we felt it would not be fair to call the acting commissioner this afternoon.
"I would like to suggest that we defer that to take place within the first two weeks of when we come back,” Carrim said.
Carrim said that it was axiomatic that the committee would welcome the president’s decision and added that the committee urges the disciplinary processes into any implicated SARS officials be be swift and decisive.
At the start of the hearings into corporate sagas, portfolio committee of finance's chairperson Yunus Carrim has proposed that its meeting with acting SARS commissioner Mark Kingon be deferred to the first two weeks of Parliament after the legislature's constituency recess.
Carrim told the committee members that he has already contacted Kingon about this request. This comes the morning after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed commissioner Tom Moyane on suspension on Monday evening.
Last week, the South African Reserve Bank placed VBS Mutual Bank under
curatorship after it found itself facing a liquidity crisis.
The
bank's major shareholders, Public Investment Corporation and Vele
Investments, have said they would work together with National Treasury
and other stakeholders to chart a way forward for the bank.
Both Treasury and SARB have said that placing the bank under curatorship was the best way to rescue it.
KPMG and SARS are so intertwined that the portfolio committee on finance gave the SA Revenue Service a one week deadline to release KPMG's report into a so-called rogue unit operating at SARS.
At the centre of it all are former commissioner Tom Moyane and former chief officer of business and individual tax Jonas Makwakwa. Both officials have since been removed from their positions, with Makwakwa resigning last Wednesday and Moyane being suspended late on Monday evening.
Makwakwa came under renewed scrutiny last week following a
report by the Daily Maverick that New Integrated Credit Solutions, which has a deal with SARS to assist in bolstering the tax
body’s debt collections, paid R600 000 into his bank account.
At the end of January, a US-based research group and short seller produced a 33-page report into SA bank Capitec, one of SA’s best performing and lauded banks.
The
report caused Capitec's share price to tank and moved the SA Reserve Bank and the public servants'union PSA to jump to the bank's defence.
But who is Viceroy Research, what does its new report say, and why is it being taken so seriously by investors?
Global retailer and once the darling of JSE investors, Steinhoff International Holdings have gone from hero to zero within weeks when its CEO Markus Jooste abruptly resigned early in December amid an accounting scandal.
Cape Town – South African corporate scandals will be the order of the
day in Parliament on Tuesday, as the standing committee on finance
rolls up its sleeves for a full day of hearings into the imbroglios at
Steinhoff, KPMG, VBS Mutual Bank, Capitec and the SA Revenue Service.
The committee will start by receiving briefings on Capitec Bank and VBS Mutual Bank on Tuesday morning. VBS has been placed under curatorship
by the SA Reserve Bank over liquidity concerns related to withdrawals
by municipalities from the bank, while Capitec will be questioned on the Viceroy report.
US-based short seller Viceroy Research claimed the bank was a "loan shark" with bad debts, allegations Capitec
strenuously denied. The bank accused the short sellers of
shoddy research and wanting to force the bank's share price down.
Later on Tuesday, the committee will turn its attention to what has been
happening at the SA Revenue Service, KPMG and embattled retailer
Steinhoff.
The committee specifically wanted to look into the matter of former top SARS official Jonas Makwakwa, who resigned last week. He
was replaced, as chief officer of business and individual tax, with
Mark Kingon. Kingon has since been named acting Commissioner of the tax
agency, after Tom Moyane was suspended on Monday night.
Makwakwa
is still being investigated by the Hawks for corruption and money
laundering, related to suspicious payments made into his bank account in
2016.