Lameez Omarjee
LIVE | Government has significant cash buffers available - Mboweni
2020-04-14 11:56
Treasury will also provide insight on recent interventions to limit the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Mboweni says Treasury will present to Cabinet proposals to revive the economy tomorrow.
Mboweni: Despite historic levels of volatility, the National Treasury has continued borrowing in the domestic market, albeit at record high yields. Due to Treasury’s prudent long-term borrowing strategy, these higher yields will only slowly feed through into higher borrowing costs. In addition, government has significant cash buffers available. These can be deployed should there be a significant prolonged disruption in markets.
Mboweni: As a small open economy we regularly experience external shocks. For this reason, we have chosen a flexible exchange rate, and monetary policy that is anchored by an inflation target.This approach has served us well in the past, through many crises, and it is serving us well at present.
Mboweni: Our economy is also highly dependent on services, particularly tourism. These will be affected by the global travel ban.
Mboweni: Every crisis is an opportunity for us to address our problems and challenges.
Mboweni: The Reserve Bank projects that GDP is expected to grow by 2.2% in 2021 and by 2.7% in 2022.
Mboweni: The International Monetary Fund’s April 2020 World Economic Outlook will be released later today. Current estimates from the IMF show global growth contracting this year by about 2.9%. For South Africa, their initial estimate was for an economic contraction of 5.8 per cent. Other estimates vary.
Mboweni: SA's economy will shrink less than other emerging markets, mainly because it is not a net oil exporter.
Mboweni: The forecasts we have been receiving so far vary from the optimistic to the deeply pessimistic.
Mboweni: There was a spike in activity in food (and alcohol) sales prior to the lockdown, and in the first weekend of the lockdown, but these have now settled. In addition, there was large ATM activity in the first weekend, but now things have normalised.
Mboweni: The governor of the Reserve Bank and myself probably speak four times a day.
Mboweni: At this stage, our central scenario is for a deep recession in 2020, followed by a rapid upswing in economic growth
Mboweni: COVID-19 will
certainly further deepen the South African downturn woes.
Mboweni: Our economic response will be data-dependent, and we will evaluate and update our response on a continuous basis.
Mboweni: The health of our people, and their lives, must come first. But we must also ensure that we protect their livelihoods.
Mboweni: President Ramaphosa has extended the lockdown by a further two weeks until the end of April. We continue to reiterate pleas calling on all South Africans to stay at home unless it is necessary for them to be outside.
Mboweni: It is increasingly clear that, led by our President, we have chosen the right path.
Mboweni said the Covid-19 crisis is both a health shock and an economic shock.
Shortly before Treasury's teleconference, the Reserve Bank announced a 100 basis point slash in the interest rate to 4.25%.
The rand reacted negatively, weakening 1% to the R18.20/$ level, after trading around R18/$ earlier on Tuesday, Bianca Botes, executive director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions noted.
The rand has reached record lows following the downgrade by Moody's on 26 March 2020 to junk status. Up until then, Moody's was the only rating's agency which had the credit rating at investment grade.
The rand plummeted nearly 5% following the Moody's downgrade.
Just days later, Fitch downgraded the country's credit rating further into junk status. This saw the rand breach the R19/$ mark.
The currency has lost nearly 40% of its value over the past year, which has implications for the cost of imports such as oil, electronic goods and even foods.
So far the Reserve Bank has projected that the 21-day lockdown would see the economy contract by as much as 4%, and that there might be as many as 370 000 job losses.
However the lockdown has since been extended to the end of April, with some economists indicating that the country would experience a deep recession.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, and National Treasury is set to hold a briefing via teleconference t 12:00, on the recent announcements by Moody's and Fitch to downgrade South Africa's
sovereign credit ratings.
