LIVE: Matjila to shed light on PIC investments
2019-07-16 09:34
The former PIC CEO will make his sixth appearance before the commission of inquiry on Tuesday.
The inquiry breaks for 15 minutes.
Evidence leader Advocate Jannie Lubbe however contests that Matjila has got the facts wrong on the Ascendis transaction.
Matjila responds that he has struggled to get information from the PIC on the transaction.
But Matjila affirms he is confident in the process followed to conclude the transaction.
Matjila said the risk associated with the transaction was "comfortable".
"The risk exposure was still acceptable to the PIC board."
Matjila also confirms that most of the politically exposed
persons – with exception of Shezi – were no longer part of the transaction.
He explains that the deal got attention in the public space –
and the public protector received a complaint from UDM's Bantu Holomisa.
Matjila says the PIC has provided a comprehensive report to the public
protector on the matter, he says the public protector has been investigating a
number of deals.
Ascendis Health's share was about R20 when the transaction
was made, it has dropped to R5 impacting negatively on the investment.
Matjila says the transaction team then requested the structure of the transaction be cleaned- ensure there are no politically exposed persons or if there are, an appropriate due diligence must be conducted on the individuals.
The team also advised the shareholder base be broadened - for more participants and parties to benefit.
Matjila starts off with evidence on the Ascendis
transaction, which took place a few days after the Tosaco transaction.
Matjila said he was worried about the politically exposed
persons in the transaction – among those are the late Ronnie Mamoepa, government spokesperson and Sizwe Shezi – who has served as a trustee of two of
former president Jacob Zuma's trusts, according to a City Press report.
Matjila cross-examined on merger related to Tosaco deal
Former PIC CEO Dan Matjila said he did not force a merger between two companies seeking funding from the asset manager to pursue a deal in Tosaco Energy.
Matjila appeared before the commission on Monday. The commission, led by Justice Lex Mpati is investigating allegations of wrongdoing at the PIC, which manages R2trn of funds on behalf of more than 1.2 million state workers
Matjila resumed his testimony at 14:15, as the inquiry heard from the Government Employee Pension Fund's CEO Abel Sithole earlier. Evidence leader Advocate Isaac Monnahela led the cross examination on Matjila's statements on the Tosaco deal.
Matjila had previously told the inquiry that companies KiliCap and Sakhumnotho were among those that approached the PIC for R1.8bn in funding to secure the Tosaco deal. However, Matjila could not make a decision between the two companies, describing it as "catching a falling knife". He asserted that the companies decided on their own to merge in order to get funding from the PIC. This is contrary to businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi's testimony that Matjila forced the merger.
Matjila has denied forcing Mulaudzi and Sipho Mseleku, who represented Sakhumnotho, to merge – even though the commission has learnt that Matjila met with both parties on the same day. What is of most concern to the commission is that following his meeting with Mseleku, Matjila met with Mulaudzi and Mseleku had followed him into the room.
Former PIC CEO Dan Matjila will make his sixth appearance before the commission of inquiry on Tuesday.
He is expected to provide more evidence on investments the PIC embarked on during his tenure.
The inquiry starts at 09:30