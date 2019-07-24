 LIVE: Ex-PIC CEO resumes testimony about investments in Iqbal Survé-linked firms | Fin24
LIVE: Ex-PIC CEO resumes testimony about investments in Iqbal Survé-linked firms

2019-07-24 10:40

Jan Cronje

Dan Matjila is set to continue to testify about the PIC's investments in companies linked to companies in the Sekunjalo group.

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 8: Former Public Inv
10:46
To start, Monnahela wants to return to email correspondence between Matjila and Iqbal Survé, the chair of Independent Media and the head of global investment holding company Sekunjalo. 
10:44
Evidence leader Isaac Monnahela will be asking Matjila questions. On Wednesday, the chair cautioned him to avoid the appearance of cross-examination. 
10:42

Proceedings have commenced, a little late, after Matjila asked for time to look at some new documents and WhatsApps submitted to the inquiry. 
10:40

On Wednesday, Matjila said that many print media groups apart from the Gupta-owned New Age "took a hit" due to government advertising drying up. 

This was in relation to the PIC's R888m investment in Independent Newspapers, the owners of titles such as The Star and Cape Times. 

He said that the initial plan to grow Independent Media included attracting more government advertising, as it would be the most transformed media group in SA after it was taken over of Sekunjalo. 

But "all the business was taken away," by the Gupta-owned New Age. 
10:40
The former CEO of state-run asset manager the Public Investment Corporation, Dan Matjila, is continuing his testimony before the judicial commission of inquiry into the PIC on Wednesday. 
