LIVE: Ex-PIC CEO Dan Matjila testifies about leaked board documents
2019-07-23 10:07
The former CEO of the state-run asset manager is continuing his testimony before the commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation.
Last Updated at
10:31
Matjila repeats that confidential information about how kept being leaker, including to the media.
He says he never told Menye that he "owns the PIC".
This is something that Menye said when she testified before the commission previously.
Matjila says Menye was unreliable.
He now again talks about whistle-blower emails from "James Nogu" or "James Noku".
He says the documents in the emails must have come from PIC internal servers. He says he then tried to uncover the source of the documents.
Matjila is now testifying about Vuyokazi Menye, who headed the corporation's IT department.
Menye previously testified before the inquiry about how Matjila allegedly became enraged when she refused to give him access to all the system administrator passwords for the company.
“I told him that I cannot do that because, if I do, I will be breaching the IT governance and controls,” she said in early March.
Matjila said a disciplinary inquiry found her guilty, but she was later reinstated.
Matjila said a forensic investigation found that the board minutes had been downloaded from Mathebula's laptop.
She said these disclosures impacted negatively on the PIC and were the subject of numerous media articles.
Matjila says that he was concerned about how internal board documents were leaked to a disciplinary hearing.
These minutes were later leaked to the head of the UDM Bantu Holomisa, he said.
Matjila said he called company secretary Bongani Mathebula, who said she didn't know how the minutes were leaked.
He said he then called the head of HR and Mathebula was placed on precautionary suspension.
The commission is investigating allegations of wrongdoing at the PIC, which manages R2.2trn in investments on behalf of public servants.
On Monday Matjila said he finds it hard to believe that allegations against him come from a whistleblower because they are so "malicious".