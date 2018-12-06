Fin24
LIVE: Pravin Gordhan gives operational update after days of load shedding
2018-12-06 13:55
The public enterprises minister is set to brief the media on the state of the power utility after days of load shedding, power generation unit breakdowns and reports it wants the state to take over R100bn of its R419bn debt.
Gordhan says that a team will look at whether load shedding schedules are correct on the ground, as many complaints have been received to say they are not.
He also says Eskom must improve how it communicates that load shedding has started, saying a tweet is not enough.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says Eskom was "one of the centres of state capture" and its current difficulties stem, in part, from the state capture project, together with old power stations.
Watch News24's video for a quick overview of what is behind the load shedding crisis.
Vicious Circle
Fin24 unpacks the issues facing the power utility, from increasing coal and employment costs, to stagnant revenue growth and ever-rising debt.
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe will on Thursday afternoon give an operational update on the state of the debt-laden and cash-strapped state power utility.
Eskom has been forced to implement stage 2 load shedding every day of this week, as it battles to repair broken power generating units.
According to Bloomberg and Business Day, it is also considering asking the government to take over R100bn of its R419bn debt burden.
Economists and ratings agencies, meanwhile, say problems in supplying industry and business with uninterrupted electricity is sure to further depress SA's already moribund GDP growth rate.