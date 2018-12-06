 LIVE: Pravin Gordhan gives operational update after days of load shedding | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

LIVE: Pravin Gordhan gives operational update after days of load shedding

2018-12-06 13:55

Fin24

The public enterprises minister is set to brief the media on the state of the power utility after days of load shedding, power generation unit breakdowns and reports it wants the state to take over R100bn of its R419bn debt.

LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 14:38
14:35

Gordhan says that a team will look at whether load shedding schedules are correct on the ground, as many complaints have been received to say they are not. 

He also says Eskom must improve how it communicates that load shedding has started, saying a tweet is not enough. 
14:31
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says Eskom was "one of the centres of state capture" and its current difficulties stem, in part, from the state capture project, together with old power stations. 
14:26

Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Eskom CEO have arrived. 
14:20

Watch News24's video for a quick overview of what is behind the load shedding crisis.
14:17

Journalists have been told that Eskom's management team has been slightly delayed and the briefing will start in a few minutes.
14:12
A seat with a name badge has been reserved for Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan, meaning he may also be involved in the briefing. 
14:07
13:56

Vicious Circle

Fin24 unpacks the issues facing the power utility, from increasing coal and employment costs, to stagnant revenue growth and ever-rising debt.
13:55

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe will on Thursday afternoon give an operational update on the state of the debt-laden and cash-strapped state power utility. 

Eskom has been forced to implement stage 2 load shedding every day of this week, as it battles to repair broken power generating units. 

According to Bloomberg and Business Day, it is also considering asking the government to take over R100bn of its R419bn debt burden. 

Economists and ratings agencies, meanwhile, say problems in supplying industry and business with uninterrupted electricity is sure to further depress SA's already moribund GDP growth rate. 
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
10 things Johann Rupert said about the SA economy during THAT interview Eskom confirms another full day of load shedding Ferial Haffajee: So a really rich white guy said really dumb things, and you're surprised? Ferial Haffajee: Has Vodacom lost its marbles? UPDATE: Eskom confirms 13 hours of stage 2 load shedding for Wednesday
Debit order fraud: Consumers 'frustrated' and 'annoyed' with banks Listeriosis: Tiger Brands to cooperate with class action - but maintains it's not guilty yet Apple said to miss rapid 5G takeoff, sit out tech shift SA blackouts push Eskom turnaround strategy to 2019 Ramaphosa holds the aces in countdown to South African elections

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Can the SABC avoid retrenching staff?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...