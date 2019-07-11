Fin24 team
LIVE: I have never pressurised staff to push through transactions - Matjila
2019-07-11 09:28
Ex-PIC head Dan Matjila will continue his testimony before the commission of inquiry led by Justice Lex Mpati. This is Matjila's fourth consecutive day appearing before the commission.
KiliCap had no experience of putting together investment information memo, so the PIC advised them to appoint an advisor.
KiliCap asked the PIC for a recommendation. The PIC recommended BnPCapital.
Matjila emphasises this recommendation was by the deal team - not the office of the CEO.
Matjila said as CEO there is an impression that he is everything at the PIC.
KiliCap was a newly formed company put together to pursue Tosaco, says Matjila.
Royith Rajdhar of the Isibaya Fund dealt with the Tosaco transaction - funded by debt.
The deal was funded by a GEPF loan for the acquisition of Tosaco and a UIF loan for Tosao retail because of the high job creation potential.
There was no introduction of Mulaudzi by another party - Matjila says this is not unusual.
Mulaudzi approached him on his own volition.
Matjila said he was not aware that Paul Magula was involved with Mulaudzi at this point.
Long after the transaction was finalised, was Matjila informed by Mulaudzi's wife that Magula had been interacting with her husband prior to the deal.
Marcus says Adv Lubbe must follow up with Magula about this allegation.
Matjila said he met Mulaudzi in May 2015, when he introduced the Tosaco opportunity - he had never met with Mulaudzi before.
At the meeting, he ran through the investment process and informed him that the PIC needs an information memorandum on the opportunity.
The memo was received later in May, which was then referred to the executive head of Isibaya Fund for review and guidance.
The Tosaco investment was R1.8bn, Lubbe confirms.
Matjila discusses the Tosaco (2015) and Ascendis (2016) transactions.
The media raised concerns with individuals- Lawrence Mulaudzi - involved in the deals.
Lediga asks if that means that there are enough checks and balances to prevent a bad transaction going through even if it is recommended by him.
Matjila says absolutely. "I don't understand where my colleagues were coming from in terms of me putting pressure on them.
"I was actually quite shocked that people were making statements that I was pressurising them."
Matjila says he cannot influence transactions as they are dealt with by different teams.
When transactions come to the office of the CEO, he passes it on to relevant executives to see if it fits the mandate. if it does- it is processed or sometimes tested further to see it will deliver returns.
There is a lot of work that goes into a transaction and final approval that he is no involved in, it is done independent of the office of the CEO.
Sometimes if there are problems, teams approach him and he provides guidance but he is not involved in the nitty gritty of what works and what doesn't. "I don't get involved at all."
Matjila says no single person at the PIC can make an investment decision on his/ her own.
All potential investments are scrutinised in processes and discussed and debated before a decision is made.
The checks and balances to police this are as robust as they possibly can be.
Marcus asks if anyone has signed a declaration but was still involved in presiding over an investment.
Matjila says he does not remember those situations- he has not done an in-depth analysis of that.
Matjila says those who are assumed to have conflicts of interests when presiding over investments - need to recuse themselves. This has been a practice of the PIC.
Marcus says the form is there- but is the substance there?
"You can have all the checks and balances about signing the declaration but the practice is different."
She asks if there is a difference between the forms and practice.
Matjila responds that it has been a challenge to deal with this aspect of conflict.
"From management side, the investment process we put in place we believe has been effective," he says.
Investments are screened and go through rigorous due diligence. before they get to any committee - they are presented because they are believed to be clear.
Matjila says conflict of interest checks and declarations are also complied with. Directors have to file declarations annually.
Matjila says that risk management is not perfect but it does not mean the whole of risk management has collapsed.
There are certain sections to look at and interventions made. But there are certain sections that the PIC has done well in - market risk, compliance, credit.
Lex Mpati asks if the PIC has become a piggy bank for politicians?
Matjila says it has not. The investment process, asset selection is very stringent. An asset will be taken on the books if it meets the minimum requirements. "That's how we deal with the risk of it being a piggy bank."
Having the fund be controlled by clients as opposed to being prescribed by government.
The clients can then give mandates and monitor it themselves.
Lediga asks if the funds indeed could boost the economy - Matjila says it could if the allocation of funds is mandated by clients.
Lediga asks about the GEPF - if the pension fund has a surplus of money - why isn't government taking some of its funds to boost the economy. He asks for Matjila's views.
Matjila says this can be handled better- on a voluntary process or as a mandate as opposed to just being forcefully expropriated from the GEPF.
Almost half of the GEPF members will retire in 15 years and the other half will retire beyond 15 years.
There is an opportunity to stricture a different strategic asset allocation, Matjila says.
He adds that the Eskom portfolio is exposed to the economy, and there is nothing the PIC can do in the case of an investment downgrade of Eskom as it is economy-related.
Matjila says the PIC has invested close to R90bn in Eskom and almost R70bn of the bonds are government guaranteed.
Matjila says before he left- the PIC supported most SOEs.
But when some of them started experiencing balance sheet problems, the PIC put together a comprehensive policy on how to finance SOEs going forward and the nature of interventions required to entice the PIC to put more money in these entities.
The PIC did not increase its bonds in Eskom, apart for the R5bn bridging loan facility He reiterates that Eskom has not defaulted in payments.
Matjila says even its unlisted investments outperform benchmarks.
Across all asset classes there have been contributions to the PIC's overall performance.
He adds that markets go through cycles - it is important to capture opportunities when other portfolio classes come under pressure.
Matjila says post corporatisation of the PIC in 2005, the corporation started working towards complying with the King Codes for governance.
Matjila explains that in terms of the PIC's mandate, it delivered in terms of returns outperforming benchmarks.
Lediga asks if the mandate just relates to financial returns and not operations.
Matjila says the mandate relates to financial returns but the PIC does comply with the FAIS Act which relates to systems and processes.
Matjila says all transactions follow the investment process –
but there can be deviations which are administrative in nature and not in terms
of policy.
Marcus however points out evidence of shortcomings at the PIC which were heard by the inquiry which contradicts with Matjila's statement. She asks him to respond.
Matjila says he understands her point but the PIC has done exceptionally well in delivering on its mandate. However, it is not without problems which is why the commission was set up to understand the problems and how to deal with them.
Matjila says the PIC is a tempting piggy bank for many, given it oversees R2trn in funds.
Matjila adds that the PIC was in a good condition by the time he left.
Matjila: In my view, the core issues of the PIC centre on governance and the constant conflict between functional issues and political motivations.
Assistant commissioner Emmanuel Lediga asks Matjila what he would advise the incoming PIC CEO, who might face political pressures as he did during his tenure.
Matjila says he will deal with this question in the recommendations the commissioners make when the inquiry wraps. He says he will offer the commissioners assistance in that regard.
Matjila is set to give his views on the terms of reference of the PIC commission of inquiry.
Matjila's lawyer says his team received the Nexus report about the VBS loan allegations.
His lawyer says they reject the findings of the report- Matjila did not receive a loan from VBS Mutual Bank.
The inquiry resumes- Advocate Jannie Lubbe says he got feedback from Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel's advisor about the meeting to save Edcon.
The advisor confirms the meeting did take place on November 23, 2018 - as per Matjila's testimony.
Cosatu responds
Meanwhile Cosatu's Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks has issued a formal statement responding to Matjila's testimony.
The trade union federation has rejected claims that it had a hand in Matjila's resignation from the PIC.
Cosatu said it became involved in the Edcon deal in late January 2019 - after Matjila's resignation.
"Our mandate was and remains clear. It is to do everything possible (and within the parameters of the law) to save the 40 000 direct jobs in the Edcon group and the 100 000 indirect jobs at factories and companies supplying Edcon. Those are COSATU members and workers," Parks said.
"The Edcon intervention was a tripartite collective effort of the lenders, landlords and workers (through the UIF). Its goal was to save 140 000 workers' jobs," he added.
"Unfortunately Dr Matjila has still failed to provide any substance or evidence for this allegation. His sole basis for this little diversionary fairy tale is an email sent to the then Deputy Minister of Finance, Mondli Gungubele, requesting the PIC's support for the Edcon rescue package a whole three months after Dr. Matjila's resignation!
"Without bothering to indulge Dr. Matjila's chronological fantasies, it is difficult for a sober person to comprehend why someone would resign in November 2018 because of an email that would only be written three months later!" Parks said.
Parks explained that the intervention to save Edcon by Cosatu was an act of "worker solidarity". He reiterated that Cosatu intended to protect workers' jobs. Parks said it was irrelevant that the Edcon deal was wrapped ahead of elections - Matjila had pointed it out in his testimony. "There are always pending elections in a democracy."
Matjila: I was removed because I did not agree to save Edcon
Former CEO of the Public Investment Corporation Dan Matjila has said his removal from the asset manager was politically motivated, and his decision not to back a deal to save Edcon was used against him.
Matjila appeared before the commission of inquiry into the PIC to continue delivering his testimony for the third day in a row. The commission, led by Justice Lex Mpati, is investigating allegations of wrongdoing at the corporation, which manages R2trn of funds on behalf of more than 1.2 million state workers.
He told the commission that on November 23, 2018, he attended a meeting arranged by PIC board chairperson Mondli Gungubele to save retailer Edcon from collapse. A total of 140 000 jobs were at stake. Among those present at the meeting were Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel, and management of Edcon, he said.
Day 4 of testimony
Former PIC boss Dan Matjila will continue his testimony before the commission of inquiry led by Justice Lex Mpati.
Matjila has previously told the commission his ousting was politically motivated.
He also said that the board, chaired by former deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele had him removed because he did not support a deal to save Edcon.
The collapse of the retailer would have resulted in 140 000 job losses, and in a bid to prevent a fight between Cosatu and the ANC, Matjila said he was sacked so that the deal could be finalised without him.