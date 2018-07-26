Fin24
LIVE: Ramaphosa starts address at Brics summit
2018-07-26 11:09
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his counterparts from Brazil, Russia, India and China are meeting in Johannesburg for the second day of the 2018 Brics Summit, which brings together leaders and businesses from the five major emerging economies.
Ramaphosa is speaking about the 4th industrial revolution. The theme of the summit was 'Brics in Africa: Collaboration for Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity in the 4th Industrial Revolution'.
He says that governments must upskill workforces in the face of major technological advances.
The open session has begun, with president Cyril Ramaphosa starting his address.
A PEEP INSIDE THE CLOSED SESSION: China's President Xi Jinping and leaders stand prior to taking their seats at the first closed session of the 10th Brics Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. (Photo: Mike Hutchings, AFP)
Journalists are being escorted to the open session briefing, meaning it may start fairly soon.
Everyone seems to have become confused around the schedule.
Apart from host Ramaphosa, there is no confirmation yet about which of the other heads of state will speak. The carefully managed briefing will include short statements by leaders, and likely the signing the of Johannesburg Declaration.
It has not made provisions for questions from journalists.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the first closed session of leaders of the 10th Brics Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg this morning. (Photo: Mike Hutchings, AFP)
ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile, speaking at a business briefing on Thursday morning, invited private investors to take up equity stakes in state-owned companies.
What will the Johannesburg Declaration say?
The Johannesburg declaration, a broad statement of principles of the five Brics members, is set to be adopted this morning.
Analysts will parse it closely to see how it refers to the on-going trade war between the US and China.
On Wednesday Trump upped the ante by tweeting that China was "targeting our farmers" and was "being vicious in what will be their failed attempt".
The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi arrived at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria on Wednesday to attend the summit. (GCIS, DIRCO).
Modi's visit to South Africa came after he earlier visited Rwanda and Uganda.
The heads of state are still meeting behind closed doors. This morning's open session - which certain official media can attend in person (the rest have to watch via video link) - was set to kick off at 11:15, according to the official schedule.
The Brics leaders, from left China's President Xi Jinping, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazil's President Michel Temer and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, pose for a group picture during the 10th Brics Summit held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. (Mike Hutchings, AFP)
The meeting of the five heads of state comes after speakers at previous panels roundly criticised the imposition of tariffs on Chinese exports by US President Donald Trump.
"Brics cooperation will be a solution to [the] challenge of de-globalisation,” said chairperson of the Bank of China Chen Siqing, according to a translated version of his opening address, at a panel discussion on Tuesday.
Leslie Maasdorp, vice-president and chief financial officer at the New Development Bank - commonly known as the Brics bank, said on Tuesday that globalisation was "irreversible", and the protectionist path adopted by the US will only see the country become more isolated.
On Wednesday Chinese President Xi delivered an address that criticised US trade policies while not mentioning Trump or the US by name.
"We BRICS countries should firmly promote an open world economy, be resolute in rejecting unilateralism and protectionism, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and jointly steer the global economy toward greater openness, inclusiveness, balanced growth and win-win outcomes for all," he said, according to a translated version of his remarks.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his spouse arrive at the OR Tambo International Airport on 25 July 2018. (Photo: Dirco)
Earlier in the week Chinese President Xi Jinping committed to an investment of $14.7bn (about R193bn) in South Africa. The rand reacted with a degree of enthusiasm not seen for many months, and opened trade on Thursday at R13.10/$.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his counterparts from Brazil, Russia, India and China are set to meet in Johannesburg for the second day of the 2018 Brics Summit, which brings together leaders and businesses from the five major emerging economies.
According to the official schedule, Ramaphosa will deliver a statement at 11:15. Then what the programme refers to as "others Brics heads of state" will give short statements.
After remarks by Iqbal Surve, chair of the Brics Business Council, and KV Kamath, president of the New Development Bank, the Brics heads of state will adopt the Johannesburg Declaration, which will bradly set out their goals and views.
The 10th Brics summit is also being attended by a number of representatives from invited African countries, including Rwanda, Ethiopia, Gabon, Senegal and Togo.
Turkey's President Recep Erdogan arrived in Johannesburg on Wednesday to attend the summit. He and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are expected to hold talks on the sidelines of the events.
The leaders' meeting at the 10th Brics Summit in Joahnnesburg comes a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping addressed the Brics Business Forum, where they criticised countries that act unilaterally in trade deals.
"We are meeting here, ladies and gentlemen, at a time when the multilateral trading system is facing unprecedented challenges. We are concerned by the rise in unilateral measures that are incompatible with World Trade Organisation rules, and we are worried about the impact of these measures, especially as they impact on developing countries and economies," said Ramaphosa.
Xi, who spoke after Ramaphosa, said that protectionism was on the rise. "Unilateralism and protectionism are mounting, dealing a severe blow to multilateralism and the multilateral trading regime."