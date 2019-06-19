Eskom appoints new head of generation

Power utility Eskom announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Bheki Nxumalo as its group executive in charge of generation.

Nxumalo, whose tenure will start on July 1, takes over from Andrew Etzinger who has been acting in the role for the past nine months.

The power utility's CEO, Phakamani Hadebe, said in a statement that the appointment strengthens the power utility's executive structure.

"Generation is a critical portfolio within Eskom and we are happy that the successful candidate is from within Eskom’s ranks. We welcome the fact that he brings extensive experience, relevant qualifications in the power generation industry and has a good track record in his previous roles at Eskom,” he said.





Hadebe announced in late May that he would be resigning from Eskom at the end of July due to "unimaginable demands" impacting his health.