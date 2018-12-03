INFOGRAPHIC: How the vote on May's Brexit deal will unfold

The House of Commons debate on Theresa May’s Brexit deal starts on Tuesday, with five days of consideration. All the voting is on December 11.

May will kick off the debate with a speech in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon.

After a response from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, a business motion, which will confirm the program of the debate, will be considered. This is not expected to be controversial.

The debate itself will resume after that and continue for eight hours on December 5, 6, 10 and 11. Each day’s debate will be led by a different cabinet minister. The motion simply states that 'this House approves' of the withdrawal agreement and framework for the future relationship negotiated with the EU.

No more than six amendments will be selected by Commons Speaker John Bercow on the last day of debate.

All votes will be held on December 11 - starting at 7:00 pm.

Amendments will be voted on before the main motion, and each vote will take about 15 minutes, with the result announced before the next vote is taken. The final vote will be on the motion as amended by the previous votes. If there are six amendments it should be held at around 8:30 pm. The government has repeatedly refused to say what it would do if it loses the vote.

The options include putting it to Parliament again, pursuing a no-deal exit instead, a general election, and even a second referendum. The Labour Party says it will seek a vote of no-confidence in the government. May’s Tory colleagues could also seek to oust her as leader.

