How the rising petrol price will affect your pocket

Stop-start technology is usually found in modern, upper-end cars which use a computer to sense when the car is stationary to shut down the engine, reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

Consumer goods



Mokwena believes that another fuel price increase will push freight costs up, which will likely be passed on to the consumer.

“Consumers may well feel the cumulative impact of the additional transport costs along the supply chain that produces most goods.” However, he added that the effect will not be immediate.

