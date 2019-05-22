 Gordhan says mining firms must reverse job cuts | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • High-Tech Hobble

    Huawei's global smartphone plans have been imperiled by the Trump administration's ban.

  • Eskom Debt

    The power utility must collect what it is owed by municipalities, says Tito Mboweni.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

Gordhan says mining firms must reverse job cuts

28 minutes ago
Felix Njini, Bloomberg
Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. (Yunus Mohamed/Photo24)

Related Articles

Lonmin plans to cut 4 100 workers as it closes platinum mines

Court dismisses AMCU's job loss appeal on Sibanye-Lonmin merger

Amplats dismisses 643 workers at Mototolo Mine following unprotected strike

 

South Africa’s mining companies must reverse recent decisions to cut jobs in the industry to help revive the economy and boost investor confidence, according to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

His comments come after Lonmin said it plans to cut 4 100 workers at platinum mines that are being closed down, while in February Sibanye Gold said restructuring of its unprofitable gold-mining operations in South Africa could lead to more than 6 000 job losses.

“Companies must ensure there is a balance in what they do in respect of shareholder expectations and societal expectations,” Gordhan said at a dinner hosted by South Africa’s minerals council in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

While mining has long been a linchpin of the South African economy, uncertainty over government policy, strikes and rising costs have all contributed to an investment downturn that’s hurt the country’s overall growth. Companies must do a deal with the government on a new mining charter that determines industry ownership rules, Gordhan said.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Eskom keeps investors in the dark as debt speculation mounts

2019-05-22 07:36

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Fuel in Zimbabwe will now cost over R20 a litre Jamie Oliver's UK restaurant chains are headed for insolvency PIC inquiry: R5.2 billion Karan Beef deal 'in limbo' amid whisteblower claims SA may find partners for $1 billion South Sudan oil block Choppies CEO suspended amid investigation
Two ex-SARS officials sentenced to 3 years in jail for R200 000 bribe AYO valuation a 'thumbsuck' former exec concedes, as PIC inquiry continues WhatsApp urges users to update after spyware hacking report EFF's 'libellous' Kieswetter claims against Manuel impairs tax morality, court hears Platinum miners brace for labour clash in early Ramaphosa test

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think government can solve the Eskom crisis?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...