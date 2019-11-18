Ex-Eskom, Transnet CFO Anoj Singh's disciplinary hearing to continue in 2020

The disciplinary hearing of former Eskom and Transnet CFO Anoj Singh being conducted by the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants is set to continue in January 2020.

Initial hearings took place over three days last week, focussing on Singh's role in a controversial Transnet contract for over 1 000 new locomotives meant to modernise and upgrade the state-owned rail and port operator's ageing fleet. The contracts have been dogged by allegations of corruption and maladministration.

Singh, who has pleaded not guilty to the 18 charges he is facing related to his conduct at Transnet and Eskom, was not present at any of the hearings last week when the panel heard testimony from former Transnet strategy manger Francis Callard.





Callard, who previously also testified before the judicial inquiry into state capture, told the hearing he believeds there was a "specific and deliberate process" to inflate the price of locomotives.



- Additional reporting by Azarrah Karrim.