No load shedding expected on Sunday, says Eskom

Eskom does not expect load shedding on Sunday, it said in a morning alert.

"As the generation system has sufficiently improved with the successful return of a unit and adequate emergency reserves, Eskom does not expect to implement rotational load shedding today.

"However, the generation plant remains unreliable and unpredictable and, the possibility remains that load shedding may be implemented at short notice, should there be major changes in the generation system performance during the course of the day," the utility said.

The pumped-storage schemes have recovered adequately, while an additional generation unit has successfully returned to service earlier this morning. Two more units are expected to return later in the day.

Unplanned breakdowns stood at 10 962MW early on Sunday morning, with planned maintenance at 5 937 MW.