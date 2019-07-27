 Eskom to fight energy regulator in court for higher tariff - report | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Pravin Gordhan

    Entangling the minister in legal paperwork is a means to blunt his momentum, writes Ferial Haffajee.

  • New Old Faces

    Veteran businessman Dr Reuel Khoza is the new interim chair of the Public Investment Corp.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

Eskom to fight energy regulator in court for higher tariff - report

Jul 27 2019 15:33
Eskom logo

(Gianluigi Guercia, AFP)

Related Articles

Fitch revises SA's outlook to negative on back of low GDP growth, Eskom bail out

You can’t do an 'abracadabra with debt', says Reserve Bank's Kganyago

Eskom gets bailout funding. Now it needs a rescue plan

 

Eskom Holdings is challenging the South African energy regulator in court over a tariff increase the state-owned utility says isn’t sufficient, Mining Weekly reports, citing court papers.

The debt-laden company is asking a High Court to review a price increase awarded by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa which Eskom says doesn’t consider the cost of generating electricity, the website says. The utility will argue that delays in processing so-called regulatory clearing accounts during the past three tariff applications played a role in worsening its liquidity position.

Eskom was granted an electricity price increase of 9.4% in April, less than the 17% it has requested. The utility will raise tariffs by 8.1% next year and 5.2% the one after.

nersa  |  eskom
NEXT ON FIN24X

Trump says he 'might' put tariffs on French wine as reprisal for digital tax

2019-07-27 06:30

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Fitch revises SA's outlook to negative on back of low GDP growth, Eskom bail out Ferial Haffajee: Six reasons the economy is stuck at 0.6% growth New investments in Nelson Mandela Bay to create more than 2 000 jobs Zimbabweans can't afford to drown their sorrows in a pint anymore Vodacom, MTN made to wait for new spectrum as SA targets smaller firms
'We are more than happy, but many people died for nothing' - miners react to historic ruling Ferial Haffajee: Six reasons the economy is stuck at 0.6% growth Billionaire Agarwal’s Anglo American adventure ends with a whimper Eskom gets bailout funding. Now it needs a rescue plan Nationalising the Reserve Bank a 'R200 000 discussion' - Kganyago

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

FaceApp has been at the centre of a debate on data security. What is your view?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...