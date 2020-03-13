 Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding from Saturday | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Load Shedding Schedules

    Find information for Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town and other cities.

  • Fin24 editor

    Ron Derby is the new editor of Fin24 and will lead the publication from April 1.

  • Pensioners

    Less than a fifth of pensioners are receiving private pensions.

Loading...

Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding from Saturday

Mar 13 2020 13:49
Fin24 team
An electricity pylon

An electricity pylon (iStock).

Related Articles

Parties in Parly bump carts over DA MP’s bill to save Eskom

Koeberg pump fixed - but Stage 4 load shedding still on till Friday, says Eskom

EFF pressures Eskom CEO with lawyer's letter

 

After several days of stage 4 load shedding due to a trip at Koeberg's Unit 1, the power utility announced in a tweet that load shedding would move to stage 3 at 14:00 on Friday and stage 2 at 07:00 on Saturday morning. 

Koeberg's Unit 1 would be back online on Saturday. 

"Koeberg Unit 1 will be synchronised onto the grid tomorrow morning, a day earlier than initially expected," Eskom said. "This will help increase generation capacity and ease the scale of loadshedding."

Unplanned breakdowns or outages were at 11 995MW as at 16:40 on Friday afternoon and planned maintenance outages were at 4 708MW. 

NEXT ON FIN24X

Too soon to tell coronavirus impact on trade, says commissioner

2020-03-13 11:44

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Petrol price heading for a big cut in April - AA Sasol loses another 40% of its value in an hour - it's now down 95% from last year Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding from Saturday UPDATE: Contractor, quarantined staff cleared of coronavirus, says Absa The biggest bombshells in the PIC report, which is absolutely scathing of Dan Matjila
Absa's numbers show it's regaining lost ground Roy Moodley was like Prasa's own Gupta, Zondo commission hears Parties in Parly bump carts over DA MP’s bill to save Eskom Emfuleni fails in court bid to stop Eskom from seizing its assets Fixing South Africa’s economy a long, hard haul, Ramaphosa says

Company Snapshot

#BUDGET2020

Cuts to the public sector wage bill took centre stage at this year's Budget
 
Related links:

Voting Booth

Do you support a reduction in the public sector wage bill?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...