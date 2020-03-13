Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding from Saturday

After several days of stage 4 load shedding due to a trip at Koeberg's Unit 1, the power utility announced in a tweet that load shedding would move to stage 3 at 14:00 on Friday and stage 2 at 07:00 on Saturday morning.

Koeberg's Unit 1 would be back online on Saturday.

"Koeberg Unit 1 will be synchronised onto the grid tomorrow morning, a day earlier than initially expected," Eskom said. "This will help increase generation capacity and ease the scale of loadshedding."

Unplanned breakdowns or outages were at 11 995MW as at 16:40 on Friday afternoon and planned maintenance outages were at 4 708MW.