Eskom: Low probability of load shedding for Sunday

20 minutes ago
Derrick Spies, Correspondent


Eskom said on Sunday there was a low probability of rotational load shedding as a result of several generating units being returned to service.

In a statement, the utility continued to encourage residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly by switching off geysers during the day, especially during peak periods between 7:00 and 10:00, and 18:00 and 21:00, as well as switching off non-essential lights and other electrical appliances.

City Press earlier reported that Eskom had operated half of its emergency diesel-powered peaking power plants for three days earlier this month, during the industrial action by thousands of its employees. The utility used R102 million worth of diesel between Thursday 14 June, and Saturday 16 June, to avoid total blackout.

On Wednesday, 20 June, Eskom again resorted to using emergency diesel-consuming peaking power plants due to the paper-thin balance between power demand and supply.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe told City Press that South Africa would remain “very vulnerable” to Eskom power cuts until at least next Wednesday as the supplier recovers from the strike.

“The risk of load shedding will always be there. Until June 27, the system is going to be constrained as our machines recover from the strike. We aren’t out of the woods.”

In the event that loadshedding becomes necessary, Eskom and the municipalities will use the published rotational load shedding schedules.

For Eskom customers, these schedules are available on the Eskom website or via the customer contact centre at 0860 037 566.

eskom  |  load shedding  |  electricity
