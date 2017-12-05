Jan Cronje
Eskom inquiry continues, Singh and board to testify
2017-12-05 09:39
Parliament's oversight committee on public enterprises is continuing its inquiry into the mismanagement of state funds at Eskom.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
10:58
After a ten minute break Eskom executive support manager Anton Minnaar is restarting his testimony. MP's now have copies of his notes. He is running through a history of former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's history of employment at the power utility.
Eskom executive support manager Anton Minnaar is first to give evidence on former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's controversial pension payout. MP's say he is talking too quickly. The proceedings have now paused for 10 minutes to that photocopies can be made.
All eyes will be on the testimony provided by Eskom's former chief financial officer Anoj Singh, who may appear before Parliament's oversight committee on public enterprises on Tuesday or Wednesday.
In addition to Singh, various member's of Eskom's board are set to testify.
Singh, a former top Transnet and Eskom executive, was suspended by the power utility in late September, after being placed on special leave at the end of July.
His exit followed mounting allegations that he was involved in irregularly awarding contracts to Gupta-linked businesses, while also receiving gifts and trips from the controversial family.
An investigative report by amaBhungane and Scorpio, co-published by Fin24 in early September, reported that the Gupta family had bankrolled six or seven luxury Dubai stays for Singh, and even "opened a shell company for Singh in a highly secretive United Arab Emirates jurisdiction".
In July, meanwhile, before he was placed on special leave, Singh denied ever taking bribes. He promised the media he would produce a "tell-all document" which he has not yet done.
Parliament's oversight committee on public enterprises will on Tuesday continue its inquiry into the mismanagement of state funds at Eskom, which has become better known as the 'state capture inquiry'.
The committee is set to hear evidence from both the Eskom board and the power utility's controversial suspended chief financial officer Anoj Singh.
The inquiry is set to start at 09:30 in the Old Assembly Chamber. And if past committee sessions are any indication, it may continue late into the night.