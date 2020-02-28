 No loadshedding expected over the weekend | Fin24
No loadshedding expected over the weekend

Feb 28 2020 08:53
Carin Smith, Fin24
An electricity pylon

An electricity pylon (iStock).

Eskom does not expect to implement rotational load shedding on Saturday and the probability of loadshedding is low for the weekend.

Some generation units are planned to return to service early next week, which will further improve the power system outlook for the coming week.

Eskom reminds consumers, however, that the generation system remains constrained, vulnerable and unpredictable. As such, load shedding could be implemented at short notice if there is a change in the generation system performance. It, therefore, requests consumers to continue using electricity sparingly to help curb demand.

Unplanned breakdowns or outages were at 10 760MW as at 18:40 Friday evening and planned maintenance outages are at 5 432MW.

