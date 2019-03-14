 Enoch Godongwana appointed non-executive director at DBSA | Fin24
Enoch Godongwana appointed non-executive director at DBSA

Mar 14 2019 13:34
Fin24
ANC official and former economic development minis

Enoch Godongwana. (Pic: Wynand van der Merwe)

The ANC's head of economic transformation, Enoch Godongwana, been named as a member of the board of the Development Bank of Southern Africa.  

Cabinet announced on Thursday that Godongwana and Bongiwe Kunene would, from April 1, serve as non-executive directors on the bank's board for a period of three years.

Cabinet also announced that Malijeng Theresa Ngqaleni and Martie Jacoba Janse van Ransburg would be reappointed as non-executive directors. 

The bank provides developmental infrastructure in South Africa and the rest of the African continent.

