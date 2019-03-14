Enoch Godongwana appointed non-executive director at DBSA

The ANC's head of economic transformation, Enoch Godongwana, been named as a member of the board of the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

Cabinet announced on Thursday that Godongwana and Bongiwe Kunene would, from April 1, serve as non-executive directors on the bank's board for a period of three years.

Cabinet also announced that Malijeng Theresa Ngqaleni and Martie Jacoba Janse van Ransburg would be reappointed as non-executive directors.

The bank provides developmental infrastructure in South Africa and the rest of the African continent.