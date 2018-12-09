 Durban is tops over the festive season - survey | Fin24
Durban is tops over the festive season - survey

Dec 09 2018 15:18
Fin24


South Africans will be favouring local travel this festive season, spending an average of R1 663 on travel each and heading to Durban as their destination of choice, according to a recent survey.

Cape Town was the second most popular choice.

The survey, conducted by short-term lender Wonga, was conducted among 7 000 South Africans aged between 18 and 65. It found that over the coming festive season alone, South Africans are set to pump R204 billion back into the economy.

Almost 40% of the respondents claimed to have holidays planned this festive season, with the vast majority (75%) journeying to visit family and friends.

Durban appeared to be the destination of choice, with 18% of respondents destined for its shores, with 11% of respondents headed for Cape Town.

"The bad news for those hoping to avoid traffic chaos this year is that the vast majority (57%) plan on travelling by car," Wonga said in a statement.

However, the survey did find that almost a third of South Africans would not be travelling due to rising expenses.

Some 29% of those who wouldn't be leaving home said it was too expensive to travel, while a further 39% said they were tied to work commitments.

wonga  |  durban  |  cape town  |  travel  |  tourism
