 Cosatu lauds Ramaphosa's new Cabinet as 'breath of fresh air' | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Team Ramaphosa

    12 contenders for key posts as SA waits for the president to announce his Cabinet.

  • Hard Exit

    The downfall of Theresa May, the Prime Minister broken by Brexit.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

Cosatu lauds Ramaphosa's new Cabinet as 'breath of fresh air'

May 29 2019 21:55
Fin24 team

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Gulshan Khan, AFP)

Related Articles

Rand plunges in early trade amid Cabinet uncertainty, trade war worries

Rand range bound as markets await Ramaphosa's Cabinet announcement

Investors have wish list as Ramaphosa picks his Cabinet

Ferial Haffajee: Forget Cabinet, cut the provinces and provincial overlords instead

 

The willingness of President Cyril Ramaphosa to consult labour and other key stakeholders in the appointment of his Cabinet has been a "breath of fresh air," labour federation the Congress of South African Trade Unions has said.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet announcement from the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday, Cosatu issued a statement welcoming the new appointments. 

"We applaud the President’s transparency, and willingness to consult the alliance partners and other stakeholders over the appointment of the Cabinet and other preceding appointments at the provincial level.

"This openness has been a breath of fresh air, very much in the spirit of renewal and unity," Cosatu said.

Most significantly, the president heeded the calls of South Africans to shrink the "bloated" Cabinet. Ramaphosa has reduced the ministers from 36 to 28, to help downscale. 

"Many people believed that our government that is meant to serve 57 million people was bloated. This was agreed right cross the board.

"I am grateful for inputs and suggestions we received from a number of quarters," Ramaphosa said.

He commented that various suggestions made filtered through and provided wisdom to reconfigure the state and government.





cyril ramaphosa  |  cabinet appointments
NEXT ON FIN24X

Transnet gets court interdict to stop strike at ports

2019-05-29 19:50

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Brian Molefe failed to get go-ahead for massive Transnet locomotive price hike, inquiry hears Rand plunges in early trade amid Cabinet uncertainty, trade war worries Gordhan hits back at Mkhwebane: 'She’s stunningly incompetent and is meddling in politics' Ferial Haffajee: 8 months and little to show for Ramaphosa's economic stimulus plan Long before crash, Ethiopian Air pilot warned bosses of dangers
Ferial Haffajee: Ramaphosa set to merge two economic ministries Eskom keeps investors in the dark as debt speculation mounts Fuel in Zimbabwe will now cost over R20 a litre Dirty coal: Eskom admits it has no budgets or plans for decommissioning its older coal powered stations World’s biggest miner sees coal's era ending in shift to the battery age

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Trump’s administration has threatened to choke Huawei, hitting some of its biggest component makers. What are you most concerned about??

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...