Christo Wiese implicated in tax avoidance scheme, amaBhungane reports

Former Steinhoff chair Christo Wiese has been implicated in an alleged tax avoidance scheme, amaBhungane reported on Thursday.

The investigative journalism unit reported that Wiese and three other people are being investigated by the SA Revenue Service as part of a larger tax claim case stemming from the restructuring of an oil company called Tullow.

According to amaBhungane, Wiese was advised by law firm ENSafrica.

The case has came to light in papers filed in the Western Cape High Court, and is set to be heard next month.

Wiese told amaBhungane he "got no tax benefit from the scheme".

Wiese's Titan group, mentioned in the article, separately announced in April that it wanted to sue embattled retailer Steinhoff for R59bn over losses suffered following the precipitous decline in Steinhoff's share price.

