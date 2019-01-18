 Challenge against removal of nuclear corp. board struck from urgent court roll | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

Challenge against removal of nuclear corp. board struck from urgent court roll

Jan 18 2019 15:14
Lameez Omarjee, Fin24

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe (Photo: GCIS)

Related Articles

Radebe replaces nuclear corp board over 'defiance' and 'ineptitude'

Nuclear sector governance in South Africa heads for the courts – again

Necsa subsidiary reinstates execs placed on special leave

NECSA says its chair targeted in 'surgically executed robbery'

 

An application challenging the removal of three board members from the Southern African Nuclear Energy Corporation has been stuck from the urgent court roll.

Necsa conducts research and development in the field of nuclear energy, radiation sciences and technology. It is also responsible for uranium enrichment.

In late 2018 Energy Minister Jeff Radebe dissolved the corporation's board.

At the time Radebe mentioned a mentioned a laundry list of alleged governance failures, including: 

  • legislative non-compliance;
  • non-adherence to specific instructions from the department of energy;
  • financial mismanagement;
  • remuneration irregularities;
  • unauthorised international travel; and
  • a memorandum of understanding signed with Russian firm Rosatom despite the minister's instructions not to.

A new board was announced in early December. 

Former Necsa board chairperson Dr Kelvin Kemm, the group's suspended CEO Phumzile Tshelane, and the former chair of the board’s audit and compliance subcommittee, Pamela Bosman, are challenging the minister's decision.

The North Gauteng High Court was to hear the urgent application on Thursday.

But Judge Daisy Molefe struck it from the roll, given the volume of paperwork lawyers for Radebe had filed, Kemm's lawyer Douglas Molepo told Fin24 on Friday morning. 

For an urgent action to be heard, papers may not exceed 500 pages. 

According to Molepo, lawyers for the minister had filed an application of 800 pages. The matter will now be heard at a later date.

At the time of publication, the Department of Energy had not yet responded to Fin24's request for comment.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Numsa, Comair negotiations deadlock over salary discrepancy dispute

2019-01-18 13:14

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Max du Preez: Land expropriation more about urban than rural land Copying claims against Woolworths over health bars Chinese company pays R618m back to Transnet, more expected Saudi Arabia's $10bn investment in SA to bring new refinery, petrochemical plant I have my lawyers and nothing to hide, says Brian Molefe on Transnet summons
Chinese company pays R618m back to Transnet, more expected Copying claims against Woolworths over health bars MONEY CLINIC: Should I rather stop paying my life policy or my bond? SPECIAL REPORT What would really happen to data costs without bundles? Reserve Bank mandate is enshrined in the Constitution - Kganyago

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do small independent businesses stand a chance against big corporates in SA?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...