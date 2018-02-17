NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Terry Bell's Inside Labour

    Move on workers' pensions and you'll almost certainly meet with anger - and action

  • Company culture

    A business can institutionalise its own culture in rational and effective ways, says Ian Mann.

  • What Zuma recall shows

    What the ANC wants and what SA needs are not always the same thing, says Solly Moeng.

Loading...

Calls for an extradition treaty between SA, UAE

Feb 17 2018 07:00
Tehillah Niselow

Ajay Gupta believes the idea of state capture is an imaginary concept created by the media.

Related Articles

Does this video show Ajay Gupta in India in July 2017?

Mcebisi Jonas takes on Ajay Gupta over Saxonwold meeting

Gigaba vows to crack down on illicit flows, as Gupta Dubai heat intensifies

Gupta raids boost Ramaphosa's reputation as a crimefighter - Silke

Focus turns to frozen Gupta mine funds as Bank of Baroda exits SA

#EskomInquiry: Martins opens up on Tony Gupta, Waterkloof saga and Suzanne Daniels

 

Johannesburg - An "Ideas for action" document, compiled by British peer Lord Peter Hain and other anti-corruption activists, calls for an extradition treaty between South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. 

South African-born Hain said the UAE city of Dubai, which is also an emirate in the UAE, is the “main centre for collecting cash to make cash payments to bypass anti-money laundering laws".

OR Tambo International Airport said on Friday morning that they have video footage of fugitive Ajay Gupta leaving the country for Dubai on February 6. 

The Hawks have labelled Ajay - one of the three controversial Gupta brothers - a fugitive after he failed to report to law enforcement authorities despite promising to turn himself in. It’s still unclear what charges he faces and it appears to be a separate case to the 8 Gupta associates arrested in the Estina Dairy Farm case.

But if Ajay is still in Dubai, South African authorities currently have no jurisdiction to ensure he’s brought home to face legal action.

“At the moment, we don’t have any [extradition] agreement with the UAE, but we are in the process of doing this, [we] just need Cabinet’s approval,” spokesperson for the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development Stephans Mahlangu told Fin24 by phone.

Mahlangu said it’s uncertain when Cabinet will approve the treaty. 

At a meeting this week, Lord Hain - a vocal critic of international companies linked to state capture allegations - and others worked towards a plan to tackle state capture. The group includes forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan, executive director of Corruption Watch, David Lewis, and amaBunghane investigative journalist Susan Comrie.

They plan to broaden the discussion to other sectors of civil society and come up with a comprehensive plan to tackle corruption. 

Duduzane Zuma

Several media houses reported this week that ex-president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane was also being sought by the Hawks, as a shareholder in the Guptas' Oakbay company.

A series of leaked emails shows that Duduzane purchased an apartment worth nearly R18m in the glitzy Dubai Burj Khalifa building with the assistance of the Guptas.

Short window for Ramaphosa to act

The "Ideas for action" document emphasises that there’s a “very short window” for the government to act against graft, before public confidence will once again be eroded.

They also state that it should be a number one priority to have all the monies lost in wrongdoing returned. Companies involved should own up and pay reparations.

The civil society groups involved ask whether there should be Nuremberg style courts - specialised commercial crimes courts to prosecute those involved in state capture, or whether there should be a corruption “truth and reconciliation commission” to expose the extent of the rot.

The document further suggests that all private jets entering or exiting South Africa need to be subjected to full and thorough inspections as they have been used to carry large amounts of cash in the past.

* Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO FIN24 NEWSLETTER

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

gupta family  |  uae  |  state capture  |  corruption
NEXT ON FIN24X

WATCH: 10 ways President Ramaphosa wants to revive the economy

2018-02-17 12:49

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Three ministers who may not survive a Ramaphosa reshuffle Scathing judgment may put Mkhwebane's job in jeopardy Calls for an extradition treaty between SA, UAE Ramaphosa announces SARS clean-up Ramaphosa's 10-point plan to revive SA's economy
Ramaphosa carefully treads the renewal path It's a first: SA bonds are getting more love than Mexico Gigaba on possible Cabinet reshuffle: No one joined the struggle to be minister WATCH: The three ministers who may not survive a Ramaphosa reshuffle Inside Labour: Pensions - the trigger for worker action

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: DAWN OF A NEW ERA

SONA 2018 was delivered by a credible messenger who's willing to consult widely, prepared to deal with corruption and crack the ethics whip.
 
Related links:
Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

PICS: Ghoulish #SaveWater mascot makes a Splash

2018-02-16 18:58

He’s been likened to the giant Pillsbury man from Ghostbusters and labelled as more terrifying than the drought itself - nevertheless, SA's newest water saving mascot has made a Splash online.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Who do you think President Cyril Ramaphosa will elect as new finance minister?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...