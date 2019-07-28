 Business support for plans to rid Durban of 'bad' buildings | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
In partnership with

  • Pravin Gordhan

    Entangling the minister in legal paperwork is a means to blunt his momentum, writes Ferial Haffajee.

  • New Old Faces

    Veteran businessman Dr Reuel Khoza is the new interim chair of the Public Investment Corp.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

Business support for plans to rid Durban of 'bad' buildings

39 minutes ago
Durban


Related Articles

Making the world a safer place

R647m price tag for relocation of train assembly point 'unjustifiable'

Durban Chamber of Commerce launches youth employment programme

SEE: The top SA city for quality of living

Durban is tops over the festive season - survey

Retail, design and development awards winners announced

 

The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomes the planned demolishing of so-called "bad" buildings as part of the first phase of the eThekwini Municipality's inner-city rejuvenation project.

The aim of the project is to clean up the inner-city of Durban.

"The Durban Chamber fully supports this initiative as the inner-city's facelift strategy is crucial to preserving Durban's central business district (CBD) as a critical economic hub," the chamber said in a statement. "There is a need to ensure that Durban's inner-city is safe and secure as well as a conducive environment for people to live, do business and visit, thus making it more attractive to business and actively reverse trends such as businesses and ratepayers leaving the city centre."
 
In the view of the chamber, demolishing these "bad" buildings is the correct first step. It added that the business community looks forward to eThekwini following through on the policies and programmes that have been designed to ensure that CBD-based businesses are enabled to unlock the potential economic benefits.

The Durban Chamber will engage with eThekwini Municipality on the long-term plans and programmes that will deal with corresponding issues such as informal trading, social housing, policing, waste management, infrastructure development, repair and maintenance and overall smart city planning.

"Infrastructure development remains a cornerstone for economic growth and development. The Durban Chamber hopes that the eThekwini Municipality will be inclusive in the development of robust public-private partnerships related to this programme," stated the chamber.

"By actively collaborating with the Durban Chamber, its members and the broader organised business community, we believe that it is possible for eThekwini to create and implement long-term plans and programmes that will promote the sustainability and longevity of this inner-city regeneration project."
 
In the view of the chamber, utilising local businesses in the execution of the inner-city rejuvenation project will translate into direct benefits for the local economy through revenue generation across various industry sectors, directly and indirectly, involved in the project as well as their value chains which will also aid in addressing socio-economic challenges such as unemployment.

durban  |  sa economy  |  business against crime
NEXT ON FIN24X

Public Protector allegedly probing Eskom energy deals

2019-07-28 16:45

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Sunday Read: A guide to the Gordhan-Mkhwebane saga as the court readies its ruling Tax plunderers beware, warns Solidarity on looming tax protest Fresh bid to stop struggling SAA from crashing Public Protector allegedly probing Eskom energy deals Thought Leadership
'We are more than happy, but many people died for nothing' - miners react to historic ruling Ferial Haffajee: Six reasons the economy is stuck at 0.6% growth Billionaire Agarwal’s Anglo American adventure ends with a whimper Eskom gets bailout funding. Now it needs a rescue plan Nationalising the Reserve Bank a 'R200 000 discussion' - Kganyago

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

FaceApp has been at the centre of a debate on data security. What is your view?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...