 Boris Johnson says sorry Tories missed Oct. 31 Brexit deadline | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
In partnership with

  • Budget Deficit

    SA is edging closer to IMF bailout, says Business Unity SA President Sipho Pityana.

  • Mini budget in a nutshell

    The state now has drastically reduced room to boost spending on key priorities, warns Mboweni.

  • Hardware Boost

    In a deal sure to attract regulatory scrutiny, Google is set to buy Fitbit for $2.1bn.

Loading...

Boris Johnson says sorry Tories missed Oct. 31 Brexit deadline

33 minutes ago
Jessica Shankleman
boris johnson

Former London mayor and Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson. (Ben Stansall, AFP)

Related Articles

WATCH: The electoral battle for Brexit and Britain begins

UK to destroy commemorative 50p coins in Brexit meltdown

Brexit update: EU agrees to extension as UK election looms

 

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted he’s at least partly responsible for failing to deliver on his “do or die” pledge to deliver Brexit by October 31 and apologised for not being able to get it done, as the country enters its third election-campaign period in four years.

Johnson has repeatedly blamed Parliament for stymieing his Brexit plan and said an election is the only way to break the deadlock. He’s accused Parliament of causing the delay after lawmakers refused to back his plan to rush his Brexit deal through with just three days of scrutiny.

Speaking to Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Johnson said he also takes responsibility for failing to deliver Brexit by Halloween. He said it was “a matter of deep regret,” apologising to Conservative Party members who voted for him to become leader based on his promises to deliver Brexit by that date come what may.

The five-week election campaign kicks off in earnest this week, and the parties are already laying down their markers. In an interview with the Sunday Express, Johnson promised to push his Brexit deal through Parliament “very fast” and avoid any further dithering if his Conservative Party wins the general election on December 12.

Johnson also once again ruled out a pact with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who on Sunday said he wouldn’t make an eighth attempt to run for Parliament. Farage told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show that his time would be better used helping other Brexit Party candidates.

“Do I find a seat, try and get myself into parliament, or do I serve the cause better traversing the length and breath of the United Kingdom, supporting 600 candidates?” he said. “I’ve decided the latter course is the right one.”

Four polls released over the weekend show the Brexit Party in fourth place behind the Liberal Democrats. A YouGov poll for the Sunday Times showed a gain of 6 percentage points for Labour from Wednesday to Friday. It put the Brexit Party at 7%, down from 13% over the same period.

John McDonnell, Labour’s economy spokesman, told Marr the polls are “beginning to move in our direction” and that “we know how far we are behind in the polls.”

The party has consistently pointed to the 2017 election to show how polls can get it wrong. Two years ago, Labour trailed in the polls, but in the end the party saw an unexpected surge in support. Labour has been criticized by some over the lack of clarity in its Brexit position.

Labour’s business spokeswoman Rebecca Long-Bailey repeatedly refused to confirm that the party would support a remain position in a second referendum. She said Labour would hold a special conference with its members to decide whether it would back any Brexit deal that leader Jeremy Corbyn negotiated with the EU, if he were to be elected.

“We have to make a judgment on whether we think the final deal is good enough for us to take forward, but ultimately that decision will be taken at the time,” she told Sky News.

She also said Labour “wouldn’t stand in their way” if the Scottish government wanted to pursue a second independence referendum after the next Scottish Parliamentary election, but she made it clear Labour would campaign against the breakup of the U.K.

boris johnson  |  brexit
NEXT ON FIN24X

Govt will seek to soften blow from coal closures, says Mantashe

2019-11-03 11:02

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rand holds steady on Moody's review, but economists warn of downgrade to junk Sell assets now, says Treasury. Unions push back Moody's changes outlook to negative - but SA's still not junk Mboweni on Moody's: South Africans, it is time to roll our sleeves Mboweni: A whole engine has disappeared at SAA Technical
Sell assets now, says Treasury. Unions push back Mboweni: A whole engine has disappeared at SAA Technical Union threatens power cuts if Eskom is split into three SA edging closer to IMF bailout – Sipho Pityana Moody's changes outlook to negative - but SA's still not junk

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you think about private healthcare in SA?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...